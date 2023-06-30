Tom Allen to arrange gay couple’s dream wedding in new BBC programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Tom Allen to arrange gay couple’s dream wedding in new BBC programme

By Press Association
Tom Allen will present My Big Gay Wedding on BBC One (Suzan Moore/PA)
Tom Allen will present My Big Gay Wedding on BBC One (Suzan Moore/PA)

Tom Allen will be arranging the dream wedding of a gay couple in a new programme to celebrate the 10th anniversary of legislation legalising same-sex marriage coming into force in England and Wales.

The comedian and broadcaster – who hosts BBC spin-off show The Apprentice: You’re Fired – will present My Big Gay Wedding on BBC One.

Allen, 40, said: “The fact that same-sex couples couldn’t get married here just 10 years ago means we should never be complacent about the progress we’ve made and so it’s only right to celebrate it thoroughly.

“I’m looking forward to making this joyous celebration of love and gay marriage, or garriage as I like to call it.”

The 60-minute film will also explore how equal marriage was achieved along with meeting LGBT+ campaigners.

Allen will introduce the chosen couple to some of his celebrity friends who will help with the entertainment, outfits and other wedding plans.

The programme will end on the wedding day in a “joyous celebration of love, community and hard-won equality”.

The Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act was passed in 2013 and the first same-sex marriages took place a year later when the act came into force for England and Wales.

In 2014, the Scottish Parliament passed the Marriage and Civil Partnership (Scotland) Act.

Northern Ireland did not allow same-sex marriage until Westminster MPs passed a law in 2019 during a powersharing impasse at Stormont.

In February 2020, the first same-sex couple married in the country.

Daisy Scalchi, the BBC head of religion and ethics, said: “I am so excited about this film. To be celebrating this momentous anniversary with a couple at such an important time in their lives is a privilege.

“Tom is the perfect person to guide them towards their dream day, while reflecting on how we’ve got to now and what that means to so many.”

It is being made by Minnow Films where the executive producers are Alicia Kerr and Sophie Leonard, the director is Mike Nicholls and the producer is Dearbhaile Flynn.

Allen is also known for his appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats Cats Does Countdown, Would I Lie To You, QI, Wonders Of The World I Can’t See, Celebrity Gogglebox and Bake Off: An Extra Slice.

My Big Gay Wedding is set to air in 2024, the year the first same-sex marriages took place in England and Wales.

More from Press and Journal

Two mountaineers climbing Glen Coe in the snow by torchlight in the early morning light.
Stunning picture of Glen Coe mountaineers by Highland photographer up for national prize
Jay Henderson enjoyed his loan stint with Caley Thistle this year - now he's a Ross County player. Image: SNS Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails capture of 'exciting young talent' Jay Henderson
Hit up the beach this summer. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
12 beaches you need to visit in the north and north-east - from Nairn…
Union Terrace Gardens grass
Gallery: The Union Terrace Gardens grass is finally greener on the other side!
Over-consumption is a major 21st Century challenge. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Rowett Institute plays leading role in tackling global food challenges
Professor Alexandra Johnstone montage.
Rowett food expert's cost-of-living-crisis warning
Aberdeen keeper Danny Ward in action against Kairat Almaty in the Europa League qualifiers. Image: SNS.
Former loan star Danny Ward says Aberdeen were 'heading towards' the Premiership title in…
CR0043715, Callum Law New Fraserburgh FC vice-chairman George Thom. Thursday, June 29th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Celtic game a poignant start to George Thom's tenure as Fraserburgh vice-chairman
CR0041025 Ben Hendry story, Macduff. Locators Picture shows; 22-24 Duff Street, Macduff, plans for flats. Saturday 4 February 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hogmanay driver who crashed into Macduff shop has car seized
To go with story by Keith Findlay. ESWL expansion Picture shows; Mark Selbie, who heads up ESWL in Houston. Houston. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
North-east firms Pipetech and ESWL growing teams at home and abroad