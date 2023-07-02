Kate Garraway reflects on ‘extraordinary day’ collecting MBE with husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate Garraway reflects on ‘extraordinary day’ collecting MBE with husband

By Press Association
Kate Garraway, with her husband Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway, after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Kate Garraway, with her husband Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway, after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Kate Garraway has marvelled at her husband Derek Draper’s “determination” to watch her collect an MBE from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle.

The Good Morning Britain presenter was recognised in the 2022 New Year Honours for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity – and received the award from William this week with Draper watching from a wheelchair nearby.

Former political adviser Draper, 55, fell seriously ill with Covid-19 in March 2020, which left him with long-lasting damage to his organs and needing daily care.

Posting on Instagram, Garraway said: “Well what a week, that started with Derek in hospital and ended with Derek in hospital, but with this extraordinary day in the middle.

“I am so incredibly moved and humbled by the whole experience.

“So many of you have sent so many lovely messages, including the lady who stopped her car a few minutes ago outside our house to say ‘I know what you’re going through, and I know how much that moment meant and I am a nurse’.

“It was so wonderful to see Derek’s determination to be there, so kind of the Prince of Wales, to make it special for him and to recognise the work of Jake our incredible carer, who represents all those who make Derek’s daily life possible, and of course my long-suffering, Mum and Dad!”

Garraway said William made everyone receiving honours “feel as special as they are” and described the ceremony as humbling “to meet all the others much more deserving than myself”.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Kate Garraway after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Pictures from the day showed Draper in a blue suit and striped tie, while his wife wore a cream dress with a bejewelled collar and a matching headpiece for the investiture ceremony.

The 56-year-old thanked sustainable British designer Lisa Redman for loaning her a “fit for a king dress” and Miss B’s Millinery for her bespoke matching hat.

Garraway added: “Tomorrow Derek is back in hospital and of course the daily struggles go on – but the fact that he was able to be part of Wednesday is to be treasured and can’t thank everyone in the @NHS and all around him who love him for making it possible.”

The TV presenter has since made two documentaries detailing her family’s life as Draper battles the long-term effects of coronavirus, with both programmes winning National Television Awards in the authored documentary category.

She has also written two books – The Power Of Hope: The Moving Memoir From ITV’s Kate Garraway and The Strength Of Love: Embracing An Uncertain Future With Resilience And Optimism – following Draper’s health struggle.

There are plans for her to front a third documentary exposing the “broken” care system.

