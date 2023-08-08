Ex-BBC hosts Nick Owen and Anne Diamond ‘cajole’ each other amid cancer battles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ex-BBC hosts Nick Owen and Anne Diamond ‘cajole’ each other amid cancer battles

By Press Association
Veteran broadcaster Nick Owen said he and former BBC co-host Anne Diamond have been ‘cajoling each other’ after being diagnosed with cancer within the same year (David Jones/PA)
Veteran broadcaster Nick Owen said he and former BBC co-host Anne Diamond have been ‘cajoling each other’ after being diagnosed with cancer within the same year (David Jones/PA)

Veteran broadcaster Nick Owen said he and former BBC co-host Anne Diamond have been “cajoling each other” after being diagnosed with “male female cancers” within the same year.

The 75-year-old BBC Midlands Today presenter, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in April, said it is nice to have the support of 68-year-old GB News presenter Diamond, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in December – on the same day she found out she was to be made OBE.

Owen, who presented BBC One’s Good Morning With Anne And Nick with Diamond from 1992 to 1996, told Jon Kay and Rachel Burden on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday: “We’ve been sort of cajoling each other… We both had major surgeries, we’ve both been talking to each other, either texting or phoning, it’s a tough old time.

“Even though she’s sort of better and I’m sort of better, you’re not quite yourself for a while, it takes it out of you.”

Television – BBC TV’s Autumn Schedule
Anne Diamond and Nick Owen co-presented BBC One’s Good Morning With Anne And Nick from 1992 to 1996 (Neil Munns/PA)

He continued: “It’s just so ironic that she and I, who are, I suppose, forever associated as a partnership professionally, we both got quintessentially male female cancers.”

Owen said he feels “quite fragile” after undergoing a radical prostatectomy, but plans to return to his role anchoring Midlands Today in September.

Speaking about the operation, he said: “It’s called ‘radical’, so very invasive. I feel quite fragile at the moment, but I am very positive and I’m so much brighter than I was two or three weeks ago, so I feel very lucky, and I’m just really keen to urge people to get checked.

“I had no symptoms and people might think ‘I have no symptoms so why bother?’, but I think it’s important, especially if you’re over 50, getting in the system, especially if you have family history.

“The key is to get it early… mine was caught early-ish, but, who knows, six months later it could have spread down the body.”

The broadcaster, who said he had suffered no symptoms of prostate cancer, described himself as “eternally grateful for my GP” who encouraged him to have further tests when he himself did not believe them to be necessary.

Owen went on to describe April 13, when he was told he had an “extensive and aggressive” and had to act quickly, as “D-Day”.

“At this moment it seems very encouraging that I am hopefully all clear. Things will emerge later down the line to prove that, I hope, but at this moment in time everything is really encouraging,” he added.