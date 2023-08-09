From the cobbles to the cha-cha-cha: Actress Ellie Leach joins Strictly 2023

Former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach said “dreams really do come true” as she was announced as the 10th celebrity contestant for Strictly Come Dancing.

The actress, 22, played Faye Windass on the ITV soap for 12 years before leaving earlier this year, with storylines for her character over the years including falling pregnant at 13 and then later reconnecting with the child she gave up for adoption.

She said of the Strictly news, which was announced on BBC Breakfast: “It still doesn’t feel real that I’m going to be doing Strictly!! It’s always been a dream of mine so I guess dreams really do come true!!!!”.

The Strictly line-up so far also includes BBC Asian Network’s Breakfast Show host Nikita Kanda and Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas, with actress Amanda Abbington, Bad Education star Layton Williams and broadcaster Angela Rippon also announced.

They will be joined on the dance floor by journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, comedian Eddie Kadi, Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon and former Love Island star Zara McDermott.

Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back to host the show this year when it returns to screens in the autumn.