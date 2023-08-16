Anne Reid loves playing aristocracy but was always considered too ‘downmarket’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Anne Reid loves playing aristocracy but was always considered too ‘downmarket’

By Press Association
Actress Anne Reid is made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) by Queen Elizabeth II at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Actress Anne Reid is made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) by Queen Elizabeth II at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London (Lewis Whyld/PA)

British veteran actress Anne Reid said she was pigeonholed into playing domestic roles despite her public school education as she was considered to be “very downmarket”.

The 88-year-old said she “absolutely loves” playing Lady Denham, the matriarch of Sanditon, in the hit ITV period drama series based on the unfinished Jane Austen novel of the same name, which returns for its third and final series on Thursday.

However during her career, Reid was never being considered to be aristocratic, she said.

Sanditon on ITV
Anne Reid as Lady Denahm in ITV’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s incomplete novel Sanditon (Simon Ridgway/ITV/PA)

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Reid said: “It’s glorious playing the Lady of the manor because I play domestic people, they always thought of me as being domesticated – which I’m not.

“They used to think I would act better if I’ve got a pan in my hand because in Upstairs, Downstairs I was in the kitchen.

“So actually to be aristocratic, I don’t know whether people think I’m not, but there are some people in this business, you get put into a slot.

“I mean Sir Derek Jacobi, who actually grew up in a tobacconist shop…I actually went to public school because my father was abroad, but he (Sir Derek) was always considered to be aristocratic and I’m always considered to be very down market.”

Reid’s next role will see her play a pensioner in BBC true life crime drama series The Sixth Commandment, which explores the deaths of Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin in Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire.

Speaking about co-star Eanna Hardwicke in the role of sadistic church warden Benjamin Field, Reid said: “He was very convincing that he was in love with me.

“He’s a really good actor, he’s not a bit like that. He’s very spooky (in the series), I want to see him do some high comedy now.”

In 2019, Field was jailed for at least 36 years following a campaign of physical and mental torture.

Reid described the four-part series’ director Saul Dibb as “wonderful”, saying: “It’s very difficult to explain to somebody who’s never actually worked in the studio what a difference it makes to have somebody who supports you.”

Talking about acting, she added: “I think it’s overrated, I don’t find it terribly hard…I would say I could teach anybody to act in an hour.

“I wanted to be a dancer. I was dance mad, I danced every night when I was a little girl and when I was 11, my parents went abroad and I was sent to boarding school and the dancing stopped.

“I think that’s when I started to put weight on, having danced every night of the week and Saturday mornings.”