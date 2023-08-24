Paul Mescal on Gladiator role: ‘It’s definitely the biggest one I’ve done’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Mescal on Gladiator role: ‘It’s definitely the biggest one I’ve done’

By Press Association
Paul Mescal attending the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal has said his role in the upcoming Gladiator film is one he can “comfortably” make his own.

The Irish actor, 27, will star in the sequel to Sir Ridley Scott’s original epic, which so far has not been given an official title but is slated for a 2024 release.

He will reportedly play the lead character of Lucius, the grown-up son of Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen, who starred in the 2000 film alongside Russell Crowe in his role as Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius.

Mescal, who stars on the cover of the Autumn 2023 issue of Esquire UK, told the magazine: “I can’t tell you how stressed I am talking about that film in particular, because it’s definitely the biggest one I’ve done.

“I feel really excited but it’s difficult to get away from the legacy of the film a bit. I think it’s really well written and it pays homage to the first one, but it’s very much something that I think I can step into and make comfortably my own.”

The actor, from Maynooth in County Kildare, earned an Oscar nomination in the best actor category at the 95th Academy Awards for his role in indie coming-of-age film Aftersun.

His breakout role came when he played Connell in the BBC’s adaption of Sally Rooney’s novel, Normal People, starring opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The part saw him described in the media as a sex symbol, with his character’s neck chain in particular garnering its own fanbase and attention.

Sir Ridley will return to direct the Gladiator sequel. The first film won five Oscars including best picture and best actor for lead star Crowe.

Mescal said of Crowe: “I’d love to hear his stories from filming, but the character is totally separate.”

The Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal, Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington, Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn and actress Nielsen are all reported to be among the cast for the second Gladiator instalment.

Paul Mescal is the cover star of the Autumn edition of Esquire UK (Simon Emmett/Esquire UK/PA)

Speaking about the ‘anxiety of a new film set’, Mescal told Esquire UK: “It’s the worst feeling! You fly to a new country and figure out who’s there, and then you panic in your bedroom about being social, and then you kind of let that go.

“I tend to hang out by myself for a bit until I get my feet on the ground with the work itself. I think that’s the best way to do it, rather than force intimacy that doesn’t exist yet.”

The Autumn issue of Esquire UK is on sale from August 24.