Home Entertainment TV & Film

Netflix shares first look at true crime series on unsolved murder of Jill Dando

By Press Association
Jill Dando (BBC/PA)
Jill Dando (BBC/PA)

Investigators can be seen questioning the unsolved murder of BBC broadcaster Jill Dando in a new trailer for the upcoming Netflix series on the high-profile case.

The former Crimewatch presenter was shot and killed aged 37 outside her home in Fulham, west London, on April 26 1999.

A new three-part series titled Who Killed Jill Dando?, which will be released on September 26, will take viewers through Dando’s life and the true crime mystery which continues to mystify experts and the public.

The series will feature her friends, journalists, investigators and lawyers questioning what really happened on that fateful day.

In the trailer, Dando can be seen in archive clips presenting and receiving awards as various voiceovers say: “Jill was at the top of her game… she was the nation’s sweetheart… the golden girl of British television murdered on her doorstep in broad daylight.”

The teaser video also reflects the various theories of who may have been behind the murder, including Barry George.

George was originally convicted for the murder of Dando and imprisoned for eight years before later being acquitted and released after a retrial.

Clips of George feature in the trailer, including a scene where he says: “It makes me angry that they’ve taken eight years of my life.”

Loose Women panellist Jane Moore also features in the documentary teaser, saying: “To be sitting here 24 years on and saying that we still do not know who killed Jill Dando is mind boggling.”

Barry George court case
Television presenter Jill Dando (BBC/PA)

Outside of her work on Crimewatch, Dando was also seen during the 1980s and 1990s on BBC shows including travel show Holiday and The Antiques Inspectors.

She began as a reporter at her local paper The Weston Mercury in Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset, before moving to the morning programme Breakfast Time, which later became BBC Breakfast.

The upcoming Netflix series will chronicle her life through a mix of archive, new research and interviews.

The project is directed by Marcus Plowright, known for Fred And Rose West: Reopened and executive produced by Emma Cooper, who worked on The Mystery Of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes.