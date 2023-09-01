BBC releases first look images from Strictly Come Dancing launch trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

BBC releases first look images from Strictly Come Dancing launch trailer

By Press Association
The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Professional Dancers (BBC Studios/PA)
The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Professional Dancers (BBC Studios/PA)

The BBC has released first-look images of the Strictly Come Dancing launch trailer, set to air on Saturday on BBC One.

The trailer will show the professional dancers performing a routine which was filmed at the Tate Britain in London.

The dance performance will open the launch show when it takes place later this month.

Strictly Come Dancing
Vito Coppola and Jowita Przystal (BBC Studios/PA)

Four images have been released by the BBC, one of which shows the cast of professional dancers dressed in gold and black outfits.

Professionals who have already been revealed for the upcoming series include Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Vito Coppola and Jowita Przystal – who won the dance competition in 2022 with her dance partner, wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin.

Another photo from the launch trailer shows Coppola dressed in a leather-look suit as he stands next to Przystal, who is wearing an all black ensemble with red lipstick.

Strictly Come Dancing images
Nadiya Bychkova (BBC Studios/PA)

The other two images depict dancers in motion, with Bychkova pictured in a stance that captures the movement of the gold material she is draped in.

Di Prima and Jones are also photographed mid-movement, with Di Prima grabbing hold of Jones’s waist.

The 15 celebrity contestants taking part in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing have now been confirmed and are made up of former Family Fortunes presenter Les Dennis, former tennis player Annabel Croft, British actor Nigel Harman, EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier, Paralympian Jody Cundy, former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and radio host Nikita Kanda.

Graziano Di Prima & Katya Jones
Graziano Di Prima & Katya Jones (BBC Studios/PA)

There is also Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas, broadcaster Angela Rippon, Channel 4 news presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Love Island star Zara McDermott, Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon, actress Amanda Abbington, Bad Education’s Layton Williams and comedian Eddie Kadi.

The BBC says that it will announce the exact date of the launch show in due course.