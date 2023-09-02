Phil Spencer honoured crash tragedy parents with lunch trip – Kirstie Allsopp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Phil Spencer honoured crash tragedy parents with lunch trip – Kirstie Allsopp

By Press Association
Kirstie Allsopp revealed her co-star’s trip to honour his parents (Aaron Chown/PA)
Phil Spencer and his family are “all going to the pub for lunch” where his parents were driving to when their car toppled off a bridge and into a river, his co-presenter Kirstie Allsopp has said.

Spencer’s parents, Anne and David, died on their farm in Littlebourne, Kent, while on their way to have lunch in August.

Kirstie Allsopp, who co-presents Channel 4 property show Location, Location, Location, told an episode of the BBC’s Newscast podcast on Saturday: “(Phil’s) got a lovely, lovely family and they’re very, very close and they’re all together.

Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer, stars of Location, Location, Location (Dan Goldsmith/PA)

“In fact, his sister was married yesterday, which they went ahead with and today they’re all going to the pub for lunch. The same pub that his parents were on the way to when they died.

“He’s very stoical and pragmatic, and he feels very strongly that it was the right thing that his parents went together.”

Spencer, 53, previously told his followers on Instagram that it is “blessing” that his parents “went together and that neither will ever have to mourn the loss of the other one”.

He also said the accident is “what God had planned for them” so the couple could stay together after six decades of marriage and four children.

“Although they were both on extremely good form in the days before (hence the sudden idea to go out to lunch), mum’s Parkinson’s and Dad’s dementia had been worsening and the long term future was set to be a challenge,” Spencer said.

“There were no physical injuries and I very much doubt they would have even fought it – they would have held hands under the water and quietly slipped away.”

Kent Fire and Rescue service was called at 12.38pm on Friday August 18 and spent 90 minutes at the scene.