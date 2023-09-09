Mummy Linda is home safe and recovering – Rylan Clark returns to Radio 2 show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Mummy Linda is home safe and recovering – Rylan Clark returns to Radio 2 show

By Press Association
Rylan Clark. (Ian West/PA)
Rylan Clark. (Ian West/PA)

Rylan Clark has returned to his BBC Radio 2 show as his mother recovers at home following a fall she had while taking her first foreign holiday in 10 years.

Broadcaster Scott Mills stepped in to present the Rylan On Saturday programme last week while Clark cared for Linda during her hospital stay in Spain.

On Saturday, Clark told Radio 2 listeners: “Unfortunately decided to take mummy Linda on holiday… she’s not been away for 10 years. And what (did) she going to do? Falls over and breaks an arm and leg, what (are) you going to do? Classic Linda, classic Linda.

“Now a little broken arm and a leg, (I) can deal with that but when you take that up with everything else (that) is wrong with her nightmare, especially abroad.

“But we are both back, mummy Linda is home safe and sound, she is recovering, she’s chilling out.

“There’s honestly, for want for a better term, I don’t mean this in a rude way, It’s like someone’s died. The amount of people that have been around the house, there’s flowers. It’s all gone on.

“All the neighbours come out. It was like someone had come home from war.”

On September 1, Clark had revealed on social media that he would skip his Radio 2 show saying “my priority at the moment is my mum” after her “bad fall”.

She later had a surgery that went well, he said on Instagram.

When he came back, Clark also told his listeners he wanted to give a “massive thank you” to Helicopteros Sanitarios, a health care service who also use planes and helicopters to transfer patients, which is based in Malaga.

“The hospital looked after mummy so well so muchas gracias (thank you so much in Spanish)… It was a five star hotel, the hospital, they had champagne on the menu, I nearly checked in myself, and you should have seen the physio (physiotherapist), I nearly broke my own arm, oh my god.”

He also thanked “the lovely Scott Mills for jumping in last week” along with his fans for their support.

Clark said Linda, who appeared to co-present on the show last year in honour of Mother’s Day, will not make a new appearance for now as she recovers.

The pair have been a returning presence on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox with stand-out moments including Clark mocking his mother for her pronunciation of tzatziki and naan bread.