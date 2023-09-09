Mummy Linda is home safe and recovering – Rylan Clark returns to Radio 2 show

Rylan Clark has returned to his BBC Radio 2 show as his mother recovers at home following a fall she had while taking her first foreign holiday in 10 years.

Broadcaster Scott Mills stepped in to present the Rylan On Saturday programme last week while Clark cared for Linda during her hospital stay in Spain.

On Saturday, Clark told Radio 2 listeners: “Unfortunately decided to take mummy Linda on holiday… she’s not been away for 10 years. And what (did) she going to do? Falls over and breaks an arm and leg, what (are) you going to do? Classic Linda, classic Linda.

“Now a little broken arm and a leg, (I) can deal with that but when you take that up with everything else (that) is wrong with her nightmare, especially abroad.

“But we are both back, mummy Linda is home safe and sound, she is recovering, she’s chilling out.

“There’s honestly, for want for a better term, I don’t mean this in a rude way, It’s like someone’s died. The amount of people that have been around the house, there’s flowers. It’s all gone on.

“All the neighbours come out. It was like someone had come home from war.”

On September 1, Clark had revealed on social media that he would skip his Radio 2 show saying “my priority at the moment is my mum” after her “bad fall”.

She later had a surgery that went well, he said on Instagram.

When he came back, Clark also told his listeners he wanted to give a “massive thank you” to Helicopteros Sanitarios, a health care service who also use planes and helicopters to transfer patients, which is based in Malaga.

“The hospital looked after mummy so well so muchas gracias (thank you so much in Spanish)… It was a five star hotel, the hospital, they had champagne on the menu, I nearly checked in myself, and you should have seen the physio (physiotherapist), I nearly broke my own arm, oh my god.”

He also thanked “the lovely Scott Mills for jumping in last week” along with his fans for their support.

Clark said Linda, who appeared to co-present on the show last year in honour of Mother’s Day, will not make a new appearance for now as she recovers.

The pair have been a returning presence on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox with stand-out moments including Clark mocking his mother for her pronunciation of tzatziki and naan bread.