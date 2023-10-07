John Cleese struggles to secure guests for ‘woke’ conversations on GB News show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment

John Cleese struggles to secure guests for ‘woke’ conversations on GB News show

By Press Association
Actor John Cleese (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Actor John Cleese (Isabel Infantes/PA)

John Cleese said he wants to discuss “woke issues” on his new GB News show but is struggling to secure guests, suggesting they are frightened of getting sacked.

The Fawlty Towers actor and comedian said the channel put forward “the most extraordinary offer that’s ever been made to anyone in the history of television”, confirming his 10-part GB News show titled The Dinosaur Hour will debut on October 29.

In an interview with Michelle Dewberry on GB News, 83-year-old Cleese said: “I want to discuss woke issues on The Dinosaur Hour and we couldn’t get people on.

“One woman said ‘It’s wrong even to discuss it’. 

“In other words, they just want us to accept all their ideas and they’re not prepared to discuss them.”

John Cleese
Andrew Sachs as Manuel (left) and John Cleese as Basil in BBC’s Fawlty Towers (PA)

Cleese created and starred in the classic sitcom Fawlty Towers and was one of the comedy troupe members behind the surreal sketch show Monty Python, both which first aired on the BBC.

The actor said an episode in season one of Fawlty Towers titled The Germans would “probably not” get made today. 

“It would go from committee to committee to committee at the BBC and somebody would object to it,” he said.

“Their strength comes in their ability to get people fired.

“One university professor from Oregon told me that more people have been fired during the woke period than were fired during McCarthyism in the 50s.

“They go after people and an awful lot of people are very, very scared of that which is why people with a higher profile have to discuss it as they’re not frightened of getting fired. 

“Most people are frightened of getting fired and the people who employ them are frightened of getting fired and that end of woke is not very nice.”

His comments come days after describing GB News presenter Mark Dolan as “really appalling” on Twitter, sharing a video compilation of him describing Meghan Markle as “Woko Mono” on several occasions.

Cleese added: “It seems to me that GB News is harming itself by putting out this nasty, vulgar rubbish.”

Explaining why he accepted GB News’ offer, Cleese said: “They came to me a few months ago and they made me the most extraordinary offer that’s ever been made to anyone in the history of television. 

“They said ‘would you like to do 10 shows, you can do whatever you like’.

“Can you imagine the BBC doing that?

“It would be subject to committee A and then after committee A have approved it, you’d go to Committee B. 

“They said you can do anything and I’ve had no interference of any kind and it has been joyful.”