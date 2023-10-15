Big Brother contestant to confront housemates over reaction to first eviction

A Big Brother contestant is set to confront a number of the housemates after she thought their reaction to the first eviction was “out of order”.

During Friday’s episode, make-up artist Farida was the first to leave the revamped reality show after she received the most nominations from her fellow housemates.

The next instalment on Sunday will see some of the contestants comforting Essex-based Kerry after the news, as she was also up for elimination, which will anger 33-year-old mum Trish.

Sneak Peek 👁️ Divisions over food have officially reached breaking point… #BBUK pic.twitter.com/aMQJo60rSC — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 15, 2023

Speaking to banker and pageant queen Noky and model Zak, Trish says: “I thought it was out of order that she (Farida) got out and everyone went to hug Kerry.”

“She’s allowed to celebrate but everyone should have gone to her (Farida)”, she adds.

Derby-based Noky replies: “We all need to learn to have more grace in the future about that.”

Later Trish will confront NHS manager Kerry, 40, and dancer Olivia, 23, saying: “I did think it was a bit sad that someone is leaving but everyone rushed to you.”

Olivia will defend her actions as she says: “My alliance or allegiance lies with Kerry ultimately.

“Not because of any feelings towards Farida but I’m close to Kerry.”

She may have been evicted first, but this Housemate is leaving with some amazing memories 🫶 #BBLL #BBUK pic.twitter.com/AvHMRMmnlc — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 13, 2023

Elsewhere in the episode, Welsh dental therapist Chanelle will be set a secret mission to complete by Big Brother, with the chance of winning a jar of sweets if she succeeds.

After entering the diary room, she is told: “All you need to do is pay your housemates a nice little compliment but they must all be backhanded compliments.”

The 29-year-old will agree to the take on the task which will see her attempt to give backhanded compliments about Kerry’s jumper, Matty for his hat, Jenkin’s accent, Jordan’s smile and Dylan’s hairdressing skills.

After being in the house for a week, they will also be granted some home comforts in the form of pictures of their loved ones.

Noky will gather all the housemates into the lounge so they can talk about who is in each of their photos, sparking emotions from some contestants.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.