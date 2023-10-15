Third celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing after dance-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Third celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing after dance-off

By Press Association
Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, during their appearance on the live show on Saturday for BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Paralympic champion Jody Cundy said he had an “absolute blast” on Strictly Come Dancing as he became the third celebrity to be eliminated from the competition.

The athlete, who celebrated his 45th birthday during Saturday’s live show, ended up in the dance-off against 40-year-old comedian Eddie Kadi after he failed to impress the judges with his salsa.

His performance on Saturday to Bellini’s Samba de Janeiro with his partner Jowita Przystal was filled with dramatic lifts and flips but ended up receiving 19 points, the lowest score of the night.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Jody Cundy and Jowita Przysta performed a salsa filled with dramatic lifts and flips on Saturday (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

During Sunday’s show, Cundy and Przystal reprised their dance while Kadi and his partner Karen Hauer performed their American Smooth to Sex Bomb by Tom Jones again in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced for a second time, it was a unanimous decision by the judges to save Kadi, sending Cundy home.

Craig Revel Horwood opted to save Kadi and Hauer based on “improvement and musicality” while Motsi Mabuse said she felt they were the “much stronger” couple.

Anton Du Beke added: “Based on the dance off and the dance off only, I thought one couple danced very well and one couple had a bit of an off night, there were a couple of mistakes there so I would like to save Eddie and Karen.”

With three votes to Kadi and Hauer, it meant they had won the majority vote and would be staying in the competition regardless, but head judge Shirley Ballas also said she would have saved the pair.

Reflecting on his time on the show, Cundy said: “You know what, when I signed up for this I thought what an earth am I signing up for and we did that first live show and I absolutely loved every second of it.

“And just being able to dance and do something I’ve never done before and get completely out of my comfort zone and with this amazing person.”

He added that his dancer partner always had “so much energy” during rehearsals and would never “lose any faith” in him.

“(She) motivates me on to do more and more. So I’ve had an absolute blast”, he added.

Polish dancer Przystal also praised her partner, saying: “I cannot even describe how proud I am of you Jody, cause from Day 1 till now, it’s enormous improvement.

“And I hope from now on, when you go out, when you hear the music, you’re not going to hide anywhere. You’re going to go on that dancefloor and you’re going to give it all.

“And I hope, one day when you look back at all of this, you will say to yourself I’m proud of myself, because that will be my biggest achievement.”

Cundy previously said he had “fears” he might have to pull out of the show following a trip to the hospital during movie week.

Whilst he was learning the Viennese waltz for week three, the cyclist and former swimmer had to take a trip to the hospital after his leg got infected, which he said was to do with sweat build-up between his limb and prosthetic leg.

During Saturday’s show, actor Layton Williams smashed this year’s record by achieving a score of 37, the highest of the series so far.

The Bad Education star, 29, secured the top mark and wowed the judges with his and partner Nikita Kuzmin’s cha cha cha to Million Dollar Bill by Whitney Houston.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday October 21 at 6.35pm, with the results show on Sunday October 22 at 7:15pm on BBC One.