Kaleb Cooper: Fiance started planning wedding within seconds of giving birth

By Press Association
Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper (Paul Nicholls/Royal Agricultural University)
Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper has joked his fiance Taya started planning their wedding “20 seconds” after giving birth to their second child.

The couple, who share son Oscar, two, and daughter Willa, four months, announced their engagement on Christmas Day 2022.

Discussing popping the question, Cooper said: “It was amazing and something I’d been planning for a while.

“She did say that as soon as the second baby is born she’d be planning this wedding.

“About 20 seconds after delivering the baby, she says ‘Right, wedding planning, should we have it here or here?’

“She’s already booked the venue! So yeah, she’s smashing it.

Cooper said having a second child has changed their lives but credits his fiance with keeping family life running smoothly.

He said: “I’ve got a little girl now too, Willa, who’s lovely. That’s obviously made things a lot busier, but my other half is amazing.

“No matter what happens or how late I have to work, she’s always helping at home, whether it’s just by saying ‘Dinner’s on the table when you get in, let me know when you’re coming back,’ or the kids have had a bath and are in bed.

“My other half is the reason I am where I am today.”

The farmer, who shot to fame on Jeremy Clarkson’s Prime Video reality show about his Cotswolds farm, has now penned his second book, Britain According to Kaleb: The Wonderful World of Country Life, a follow-up to his bestseller The World According To Kaleb.

Cooper said writing the first book encouraged him to step out of his comfort zone, adding: “Writing the first book made me want to step out of Chippy [Chipping Norton] and I think it made me realise that I’m missing out on other things – whether I like it or not!

“So with the second book, I’m looking closer in to explore what’s going on in parts of Britain that people may not know about.

“There are such rich traditions and rituals to be discovered and I’m all for it!

“And writing the book also got me thinking I needed to physically get to some of these places and now, believe it or not, I’m going on a theatre tour next year!

“From January, we’re going all over – England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland. I do need to check if I need a passport actually.”

Britain According to Kaleb: The Wonderful World of Country Life, published by Quercus, is available in hardback, ebook and audiobook.