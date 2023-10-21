‘Poor footwork and nerves’ land Strictly Come Dancing couples with low scores

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Poor footwork and nerves’ land Strictly Come Dancing couples with low scores

By Press Association
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 professional dancers and celebrities appear on the live show on Saturday (Guy Levy/PA)
Some Strictly Come Dancing couples have been given low scores for their “poor footwork” during nervy performances on the latest episode.

On Saturday, judge Motsi Mabuse told former tennis player Annabel Croft to “next week calm the nerves and get on with it” after her performance to Ladies Night by Kool & The Gang.

Fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood praised the dance as “one of the chicest Charleston’s we’ve seen” but said there was “no swivel in there to speak of”.

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones were praised for their foxtrot to I Just Want To Make Love To You by Etta James, which head judge Shirley Ballas said would not look out of place on a West End stage.

However, Ballas did point to Harman’s nerves, saying: “You have to channel your mind… just imagine you’re in a practice hall” and judge Anton Du Beke also criticised the footwork, saying Harman went a “bit wrong”.

Harman received support though from Harry Potter star David Bradley, who appeared in the audience to cheer his fellow actor.

Revel Horwood criticised comedian Eddie Kadi for being a “little bit awkward and very turned in as well” during the samba to Calm Down by Rema ft. Selena Gomez with professional Karen Hauer.

He said: “The footwork was very sloppy… It also lacked flow… You know how to work the crowd so build (on) that, darling.”

Angela Scanlon admitted that she was running at her partner Carlos Gu “like a tree I had to climb” during the live performance as Revel Horwood said she “lacked grace” and Du Beke urged her to show “some softness”.

She performed a light-hearted effort in an American Smooth dance to Cherish by Madonna.

The four couples received scores of below 30 points from the judges.