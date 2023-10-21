‘Poor footwork and nerves’ land Strictly Come Dancing couples with low scores

Some Strictly Come Dancing couples have been given low scores for their “poor footwork” during nervy performances on the latest episode.

On Saturday, judge Motsi Mabuse told former tennis player Annabel Croft to “next week calm the nerves and get on with it” after her performance to Ladies Night by Kool & The Gang.

Fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood praised the dance as “one of the chicest Charleston’s we’ve seen” but said there was “no swivel in there to speak of”.

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones were praised for their foxtrot to I Just Want To Make Love To You by Etta James, which head judge Shirley Ballas said would not look out of place on a West End stage.

However, Ballas did point to Harman’s nerves, saying: “You have to channel your mind… just imagine you’re in a practice hall” and judge Anton Du Beke also criticised the footwork, saying Harman went a “bit wrong”.

Harman received support though from Harry Potter star David Bradley, who appeared in the audience to cheer his fellow actor.

Revel Horwood criticised comedian Eddie Kadi for being a “little bit awkward and very turned in as well” during the samba to Calm Down by Rema ft. Selena Gomez with professional Karen Hauer.

He said: “The footwork was very sloppy… It also lacked flow… You know how to work the crowd so build (on) that, darling.”

Angela Scanlon admitted that she was running at her partner Carlos Gu “like a tree I had to climb” during the live performance as Revel Horwood said she “lacked grace” and Du Beke urged her to show “some softness”.

She performed a light-hearted effort in an American Smooth dance to Cherish by Madonna.

The four couples received scores of below 30 points from the judges.