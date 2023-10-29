John Cleese: Monty Python were ‘early targets of cancel culture’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment

John Cleese: Monty Python were ‘early targets of cancel culture’

By Press Association
Actor and comedian John Cleese has spoken about cancel culture (Andrew Matthews/PA)


Fawlty Towers star John Cleese has claimed that comedy troupe Monty Python was an early target of “cancel culture”.

The comedy actor is presenting a new show called The Dinosaur Hour which will include an episode on cancel culture, a subject of interest to Cleese.

The 84-year-old was in Monty Python’s Life Of Brian, which many argued should be banned when it was released in 1979.

Speaking about censorship in conversation with The Sunday Times, Cleese said: “You could say that we were early targets of cancel culture.

“People don’t like to have their cherished ideas punctured or questioned.

“We all love to live in our own closed systems of thought, to be surrounded by people who think a bit like us.

“This is what happens on the internet, too, where you get these blasted echo chambers.

“It’s why comedy is even more important today as a way of pricking those bubbles, opening them up, letting in fresh air.

“It is good for all of us. The problem is that cutting-edge comedy becomes difficult if a joke that transgresses someone’s idea of good taste means that the comedian is banned for life. It subverts the creative impulse.”

Prince of Wales 60th birthday celebrations
Prince Harry talks to John Cleese backstage at the Wimbledon Theatre (Alastair Grant/PA)

Discussing how his new show came about, Cleese added that the news channel had come to him with “the best offer” he had ever had from a TV company.

“Normally, you have these executives who think they know more about comedy than you do, who tell you what they think is funny”, he said.

“It is like an accountant telling a novelist how to write a plot. But they said, ‘Make 10 programmes and you can do exactly what you want,’ which is remarkable.

“I know that a lot of people have it in for GB News and, to be fair, I don’t agree with the opinions of some of its presenters.

“But I have had carte blanche to say what I want and to be as silly or as serious as I want. We may even do a second series.”

On Saturday, Cleese expressed shock at the news channel’s decision to give a platform to prime minister Boris Johnson, the latest Conservative politician to join the channel.

He reposted an image of Johnson to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote that he could not believe GB News had hired a “serial liar”.

“I can hardly believe that GB News will give this proven, serial liar his own programme,” he wrote.

The Dinosaur House debuts on GB News on Sunday at 9pm.

Located inside 12th century Hedingham Castle in Essex, the 10-part-series will see Cleese speak to a variety of guests including actor Stephen Fry, media personality Caitlyn Jenner and journalist Sir Trevor McDonald.