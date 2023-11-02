Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire apologises for ‘ignorant’ Halloween outfit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment

Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire apologises for ‘ignorant’ Halloween outfit

By Press Association
Emily Hampshire apologises for ‘ignorant’ Halloween outfit (Ian West/PA)
Emily Hampshire said she is “ashamed” for dressing up as ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for Halloween.

The Schitt’s Creek star said she is “deeply sorry” for dressing up as Depp alongside her friend who wore a Heard costume, in reference to the former Hollywood couple’s lengthy legal battle.

“I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I’ve ever done,” the US actress said in a statement on Instagram.

“For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

“I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe. Domestic abuse is never, ever funny.

“These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions.”

Hampshire concluded the statement promising to “do better” in the future, before adding: “I’m so sorry.”

It comes after Pirates Of The Caribbean star Depp was awarded 10.3 million dollars (£8 million) in damages last year following a high-profile defamation case in the US against his ex-wife Heard, who he was married to from 2015-2017.

The 60-year-old sued Aquaman star Heard over an article she wrote in the Washington Post in 2018, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of being an abuser.

The US case came after Depp’s drawn-out UK libel claim against News Group Newspapers (NGN) – the owner of The Sun – over allegations that he was violent and abusive towards his ex-wife.

After a 16-day trial the judge ruled the content of the article was proven to be “substantially true”.