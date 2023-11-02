Helen Skelton among TV stars fronting new mental health campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Helen Skelton among TV stars fronting new mental health campaign

By Press Association
Helen Skelton is among TV stars fronting a new mental health campaign (David Venni/Mind/PA)
Helen Skelton is among TV stars fronting a new mental health campaign (David Venni/Mind/PA)

Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton said she is “really proud” to stand alongside TV stars including Julia Bradbury and Gethin Jones in launching a new mental health campaign.

The Hats On For Mind campaign saw the trio of ambassadors joined by ex-footballer David Seaman and fellow Countryfile presenter Sean Fletcher in designing their own hat and coordinating flask.

The exclusive range of colourful woolly hats and flasks will be sold nationwide from Thursday with 100% of the profits donated to the charity Mind to help raise funds for mental health support.

Hats On For Mind
Stars taking part in the Hats On For Mind campaign (David Venni/Mind/PA)

Former Blue Peter host Skelton, 40, said in a statement given to the PA news agency: “I’m really proud to be involved with Hats On For Mind again this year, encouraging people to get outside to talk, walk and blow away the cobwebs.

“I’ve always loved being outdoors and I am lucky that my work and kids often keep me in the fresh air.

“I’ll be wearing my hat and drinking a brew from my brand new flask all winter and will be encouraging others to do the same.”

The collection, in partnership with Go Outdoors and Mind, hopes to encourage the nation to head outside in support of their mental wellbeing this winter to relieve feelings of stress and anxiety.

Outdoors enthusiast and TV presenter Bradbury said: “We have all faced some kind of difficulty or challenges in life, so I’m delighted to be part of Hats On For Mind highlighting the positive impact the outdoors has on our well-being.

Helen Skelton
Helen Skelton is supporting Hats On For Mind, showcasing their own designed hat from the collection available to purchase online and in-store at partner retailers with 100% of profits from the campaign will go to Mind (David Venni/Mind/PA)

“Sometimes the easiest way to open up to a friend or loved one about how you feel is by taking a long walk and simply talking side by side.

“This tip has helped me so many times, in particular over the past year, and I hope is something that can help others too. The benefits to getting out there really are endless.”

Bradbury revealed in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and later underwent a mastectomy during which her breast and two lymph glands were removed before reconstruction took place.

Jack Matthews, associate director of fundraising at Mind, said: “We are in a difficult time, with many of us feeling the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

“We can expect to see a rise in mental health problems and increased demand for mental health services so the support we’re receiving from Go Outdoors is crucial.

“The money raised through this partnership will help us to keep our vital services running, including the Mind Infoline, legal line, and our online peer support community Side by Side, so that we can be there for the people who need us.”

Pick up your limited edition Mind hats and flasks from Go Outdoors and retailers including Blacks, Millets, and Fishing Republic – who are aiming to beat last year’s fundraising total of over £233,303 for Mind.