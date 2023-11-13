I’m A Celeb’s Danny Miller: Farage would face sticky situations in jungle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I’m A Celeb’s Danny Miller: Farage would face sticky situations in jungle

By Press Association
Controversial politician Nigel Farage is tipped to be a contestant in this year’s I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Former I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! winner and Emmerdale actor Danny Miller has said he expects Nigel Farage will be put “in a few sticky situations” if he enters the jungle.

The controversial politician has been pictured arriving in Australia where he said he “might” become a contestant on the ITV show.

The former Ukip and Brexit Party leader has previously said he has turned down multiple requests since 2016 to head into the Australian jungle.

If Farage does take part in the show he will follow hot on the heels of former health secretary Matt Hancock, who was subjected to numerous gruesome challenges during his stint.

Miller, who won the show in 2021 when it was filmed in a castle in Wales due to Covid restrictions, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I’m not the most political person but I think it’s safe to say that he’s going to ruffle a few feathers, and I think the I’m A Celeb team are very good at getting people in that are going to get the viewers up and, more so, get the votes up.

“I can imagine he’s probably going to be in a few sticky situations, as Mr Hancock was last year.”

He added: “They (the voting viewers) want to put him through the paces… I don’t think it’s a case of he’s going to win it.

“I’d probably bet every penny I’ve got against him winning it. They’ll put him through everything and then they’ll drop him, like they did with Matt.”

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
Danny Miller won I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! in 2021 (ITV/PA)

Asked if he would recommend Farage talk about politics, Miller said: “I’d say just smile and just hope to last as long as you can, because I can’t imagine that people will be as receptive and welcoming to his political views.”

Miller said he expects Farage, who is a prolific smoker, to struggle without access to cigarettes, adding that food deprivation is also a key part of the challenge.

He said: “You are on limited calories, they very cleverly manipulate how many calories you’re getting. so that’s a way of keeping you just on the edge of breaking, as we’ve seen in a few different series.”

Other famous faces rumoured to be joining the ITV jungle show who have been seen arriving in Australia include This Morning presenter Josie Gibson and First Dates star Fred Sirieix.

Hancock came third in the 2022 series, which became the second most complained-about TV event of last year, according to Ofcom.

State Opening of Parliament
Former health secretary Matt Hancock came third in the 2022 series (Hannah McKay/PA)

I’m A Celebrity has yet to announce its official line-up for this year and has previously said any names linked to the show are “just speculation”.

Other rumoured contestants include Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson and former The Big Breakfast presenter Denise Van Outen.

Newspaper speculation has also mentioned jockey Frankie Dettori, former EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, ex-professional boxer Tony Bellew, Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears, and soap star Nick Pickard as potential campmates.

The show’s presenters, Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, confirmed the series is set to begin next Sunday at 9pm.