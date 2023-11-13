Cat Deeley jokes she is a ‘naughty’ host while kicking off This Morning stint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cat Deeley jokes she is a ‘naughty’ host while kicking off This Morning stint

By Press Association
Cat Deeley is hosting on This Morning this week alongside Rylan Clark and Craig Doyle (Ian West/PA)
Cat Deeley has kickstarted her hosting stint on This Morning by joking that she and co-presenter Rylan Clark are “two of the naughtiest people” to be let onto ITV.

The 47-year-old will be presenting for three days – alongside Clark, 35, again on Tuesday before she shares the sofa with Craig Doyle on Wednesday.

Deeley is thought to be one of the people in the running to replace Holly Willoughby as a presenter of the show.

Opening the programme, Deeley said: “Can you believe they’ve let two of the naughtiest people in television live on ITV?”

“Now this is officially the end,” Clark said. “This is how it ends.”

A clip played showing photos of Clark and Deeley displayed on a wall inside the This Morning studio.

Speaking to Deeley, Clark said: “I knew you were a massive big deal all my life but today confirmed it when I walked down the corridor of power and saw this (photo). Babe, we’re on the wall.”

Clark then reminded Deeley that she had presented This Morning years before, telling her this was not her “first rodeo”.

To this Deeley said: “I’d kind of forgotten, I thought it was.”

20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards
Cat Deeley with husband Patrick Kielty (Damien Eagers/PA)

“Do you know why? Because it was so long ago.”

She went on: “So essentially I’ve done it once before, it was probably about 20 years ago, it was Cilla Black’s 60th birthday and I hosted the show with Paul O’Grady and we gave Cilla her bus pass.”

Deeley described Black and O’Grady as “two of the loveliest people in TV”.

During the show Deeley and Clark were joined by guests including broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, who discussed the sacking of Suella Braverman as home secretary.

Other guests included actor Sir Michael Palin and makeup guru Bobbi Brown.

In October, former This Morning presenter Willoughby departed as the main host of the daytime programme after 14 years in the role.

Her exit followed the departure of her long-time co-host Phillip Schofield in May, after he admitted to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger male colleague.

ITV said it was “not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour” when it looked into the matter in 2020, and chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said there will be an external review.

Deeley presented ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes and the BBC’s Fame Academy before hosting American competition show So You Think You Can Dance for more than a decade.

Her temporary stint comes as one of the show’s presenters, Josie Gibson, is rumoured to be entering I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!