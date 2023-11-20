Nigel Farage to tuck into camel udder pizza on I’m A Celebrity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Nigel Farage to tuck into camel udder pizza on I’m A Celebrity

By Press Association
Nigel Farage is among the celebrities in the I’m A Celeb jungle (ITV/PA)
Nigel Farage will tuck into a pizza topped with a camel udder, a sheep udder and a cow’s teat in his first bushtucker trial on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

The former Ukip leader will be joined by YouTuber Nella Rose in the Jungle Pizzeria in scenes that will air on Monday night.

Farage was voted by the public to take part in the Jungle Pizzeria challenge, where the duo will eat pizzas with unappetising toppings.

In a preview of Tuesday’s episode, Farage is presented with a “marga-teat-a”.

As he takes his first bite, the GB News presenter asks hosting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “Did you prepare this yourself guys?”

After taking a few bites he says: “It’s a bit blooming tough.”

Watching on in horror, Rose wails: “Oh Farage! Farage!”

The new series of I’m A Celebrity launched on ITV on Sunday night, when Farage, Rose and Josie Gibson were dropped in the middle of the outback.

Meanwhile, First Dates star Fred Sirieix, food critic Grace Dent, former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson and ex-EastEnders actress Danielle Harold had to climb down the side of a skyscraper to win food, while JLS singer Marvin Humes, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard and Jamie Lynn Spears, the sister of Britney Spears, had to skydive into a clearing before completing a bushtucker trial of their own.

The first episode of the new series had more than two million fewer viewers than last year.

An average of seven million viewers watched the return of the show on Sunday night, according to overnight ratings, and ITV reported a peak audience of 7.8 million.

The first episode of the 2022 series had an average audience of 9.1 million and a peak viewership of 10.3 million, according to ITV overnight ratings.

Matt Hancock was part of the 2022 show, but did not enter the jungle until later in the series.

He came third last year and was chosen to take part in several trials following his resignation as health secretary after it emerged he had broken his own Covid-19 guidance by kissing and embracing his aide in his office.

The show has generally been a ratings winner for ITV.

Ten million tuned in during the initial episode of the 19th series in 2019, according to overnight figures.

In 2018, some 11 million people tuned in for the first episode, which was the most-watched launch since 2013 when 12 million people tuned in.

The first episode of the 23rd series was “ITV’s highest overnight audience of the year and the biggest entertainment launch across any channel”, according to the broadcaster.