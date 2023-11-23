Taskmaster confirms celebrity line-up for new year ‘treat’ special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taskmaster confirms celebrity line-up for new year ‘treat’ special

By Press Association
Zoe Ball among contestants starring in the new year special of Taskmaster (Yui Mok/PA)
Zoe Ball and and Deborah Meaden are among the new contestants confirmed to appear on a new year special of Taskmaster.

The BBC Two radio presenter and Dragons’ Den star will appear alongside actor Lenny Rush, naturalist Steve Backshall, and musician Kojey Radical on the comedy gameshow, which airs on Channel 4.

The one-off special, which was announced during the final episode of series 16, will see the five celebrities compete in bizarre challenges to be crowned Taskmaster champion.

A video released on social media showed Ball’s challenge involving blowing a bubble with gum, while Meaden was seen gnawing on a poppadom and Rush’s involved toast.

“We’ll be back with series 17 next year,” an announcement on social media said.

“But before then, the Taskmaster has a little treat in store this New Year…

“See you then, @DeborahMeaden, @KojeyRadical, Lenny Rush, @SteveBackshall & @ZoeTheBall!”

Greg Davies will return to his throne as Taskmaster, alongside Alex Horne who will adjudicate on the new round of hopefuls as they take part in the challenges.