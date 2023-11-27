Bill Nighy and Jane McDonald among stars featuring on BBC radio festive schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bill Nighy and Jane McDonald among stars featuring on BBC radio festive schedule

By Press Association
British actor Bill Nighy will sit in for Iggy Pop on BBC Radio 6 Music (BBC)
British actor Bill Nighy and singer Jane McDonald are among a host of famous faces billed to feature on the BBC radio schedule over the Christmas season.

Academy Award nominee Nighy, 73, will sit in for Iggy Pop on BBC Radio 6 Music bringing his festive charm to the Christmas listening, and will also star in A L Kennedy’s drama A Single Act on BBC Radio 4.

While 60-year-old McDonald will make her presenting debut on Radio 2 “playing seasonal classics, old and new”, the BBC said.

The channel will also see radio star Steve Wright present a festive Pick Of The Pops; British singer Beverley Knight will bring gospel tracks to the evening, while Michelle Visage will bring a sound of the past in the build up to New Year’s Eve live from Los Angeles “as the clock strikes midnight”, the BBC said.

Lauren Laverne is joined by Greta Gerwig for Desert Island Discs. (Amanda Benson/ BBC)
The Christmas schedule will also see Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas, Barbie director Greta Gerwig and TV chef Delia Smith among the festive castaways on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

The channel will also feature actor Richard E Grant narrate an adventure from Wimbledon Common marking 50 years since The Wombles first appeared on the BBC, while Danny Robins will join actress Daisy May Cooper at her Cotswolds home for an Uncanny Christmas Special.

Gavin And Stacey’s Ruth Jones will also look back at her early comic inspirations for With Great Pleasure At Christmas on BBC Radio 4.

On Radio 1, Clara Amfo will announce the winner of the Hottest Record of the Year, while Jack Saunders will reveal who has been crowned The Official Christmas number one – 1Xtra will also be joined by comedians including Strictly star Eddie Kadi.

Meanwhile, BBC Sounds will feature Christmas podcast specials from 6 Degrees With Jamie And Spencer, and Christmas Music and New Year Sounds collections will feature star presenters Charlotte Ritchie, Romesh Ranganathan and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Singer Jane McDonald
Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer, said: “Listeners will be spoilt for choice this holiday season with a stocking full of festive delights from BBC Radio and Sounds.

“Our stations will be soundtracking your Christmas with special guest takeovers, music mixes to get you in the party mood, and a whole host of brilliant storytelling, from the nostalgic to the supernatural, there’s something for everyone.

“BBC Radio and Sounds is the perfect companion, keeping listeners entertained right through to Christmas Day and into the New Year.”