Restaurant critic Grace Dent leaves I’m A Celebrity on ‘medical grounds’

Restaurant critic Grace Dent has left I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds, ITV has announced.

A statement from a show spokesperson said: “She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike.”

MasterChef star Dent, 50, had said, before facing the Touchdown of Terror trial, she was struggling in the jungle.

Your votes mean @nellarose from the Home Team will face @gracedent from the Away Team along with two other Celebs in the Touchdown of Terror ⚾️ Join us for the battle tomorrow night at 9pm #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/bRzcYAicsg — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 23, 2023

She told campmate Josie Gibson last week: “I’ve had enough. I’ve completely had enough. I just want to go home.”

And she added in the Bush Telegraph: “I haven’t got a lot left in me at the moment. I’m just keeping on a face for everybody.”

During Sunday night’s episode it was announced that Gibson and Dent would face the next trial, dubbed Down The Tubes.

EastEnders’ Danielle Harold will now take part in the trial alongside Gibson, the PA news agency understands.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.