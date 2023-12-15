Dynamo worried Crohn’s would add to ‘physical stress’ on body in burial stunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dynamo worried Crohn’s would add to ‘physical stress’ on body in burial stunt

By Press Association
Dynamo (Ian West/PA)
Dynamo (Ian West/PA)

Dynamo said he was worried his Crohn’s disease might add “physical stress” on his body before he performed a burial stunt live on TV.

On Thursday, the 40-year-old magician from Bradford appeared in a one-off Sky Max special where he spoke to celebrities including actress Kate Beckinsale, singer Kesha and model Cara Delevingne, before he escaped from five tonnes of dirt.

During the two-hour programme Dynamo Is Dead, the Yorkshire-born entertainer whose real name is Steven Frayne, spoke to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, who also has Crohn’s disease.

Prince’s Trust Awards
King Charles III meets Prince’s Trust Awards winners and charity celebrity ambassadors, magician Dynamo and Nile Rodgers, during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Before he met the 30-year-old comedian and actor, Dynamo said: “If I were to describe what Crohn’s disease feels like, imagine if you’ve got an open wound, but that wound is inside your stomach.

“Every time you eat it’s like taking dirt and scrubbing it into that open wound.”

He added: “With my burial looming, one thing that worries me is how my Crohn’s might add to the physical stress on my body.”

Davidson spoke about his experience with the disease and Dynamo engaged him in a magic trick where his mind and body were deceived.

According to the NHS website, Crohn’s disease is a lifelong condition where parts of the digestive system become inflamed.

At the beginning of the programme, Dynamo spoke about the recent battles he has faced in life, including the loss of his nana and two dogs.

Speaking about why he wanted to perform the burial stunt, he said: “It’s a way for me to have closure on a part of my life that I want to forget and make way for a new life that I want to live.”

Before his burial, the magician visited a number of famous faces to perform some magic tricks, including world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Cara Delevingne appeared on the special (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The pair talked about mental health before Dynamo, in a trick of visual deception, took away Tyson’s heavyweight belt from a photo hanging on a wall in front of them.

The magician was also in conversation with former Victoria’s Secret model Delevingne, 31, who spoke about her sobriety.

Discussing her road to recovery, she said: “Last year, I just finally was like, ‘You know what, I’m done. I’m done. I can’t do this anymore’.

“So (I) just paused everything, I really focused on it (recovery) and it didn’t happen straight away.

“But I got there and there was a weight lifted and I haven’t ever been this happy in my entire life.”

Daredevil Jonathan Goodwin, who was left paralysed during rehearsals of America’s Got Talent: Extreme, told the magician not to do the stunt.

The Illusionists – London
Jonathan Goodwin during a photo call for the West End opening of The Illusionists: Direct from Broadway at the Shaftesbury Theatre, London (Ian West/PA)

Before the live portion of the programme aired, Goodwin told Dynamo: “The first thing I’m going to say is, don’t do it.

“(Being) buried alive is the most dangerous escape stunt that there has been, more people have been killed doing buried alive than any other escape.”

He added: “This is real and this is one of the most physically challenging things that I think that it’s possible for a human being to do.”

The programme culminated in Dynamo’s burial, which saw the magician climb down a ladder into a pit near the Angel Of The North statue where he crossed his arms lying down before he was buried underneath what Goodwin said was “five tonnes of dirt”.

The magician successfully escaped some minutes later.

In his past stunts, Dynamo has appeared to walk on water on the River Thames and through a wall on the US-Mexico border.