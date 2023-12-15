Imelda Staunton on playing the late Queen in The Crown: ‘It felt very present’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Imelda Staunton on playing the late Queen in The Crown: ‘It felt very present’

By Press Association
Imelda Staunton had been filming scenes as Queen Elizabeth II for the Netflix show when the the monarch died last September (Ian West/PA)
Imelda Staunton had been filming scenes as Queen Elizabeth II for the Netflix show when the the monarch died last September (Ian West/PA)

Imelda Staunton has said she felt “a bit more pressure” portraying the late Queen in the final episode of The Crown as the scenes felt “very present”.

The veteran actress, 67, portrays the former monarch in the final two series of the hit Netflix royal drama, which dramatises events that occurred within the royal family during the 1990s to the early noughties, including the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The final part of the sixth series was released on Thursday, with critics offering a tepid reaction to the episodes.

Imelda Staunton as the Queen in Netflix series The Crown (Netflix/PA)

Reflecting on her role on The Graham Norton Show, she said: “Everyone knows this version of her, so it felt very present, and I felt a bit more pressure.

“In this final six episodes there are particular issues that she faced at this point in her reign, which dramatically is interesting to play – Margaret has gone, The Queen Mother, and we have Charles and Camilla.”

The second instalment sees the Queen reflect on the future of the monarchy as she reaches her Golden Jubilee, Charles and Camilla getting married, and a romance blossoming between William and Kate.

The first part, which was released in November, centred around the immediate events before Diana’s death in 1997 and her funeral.

Staunton revealed she listened to the late Queen’s national address following the princess’ death “every moment of every day” before filming the significant scene.

She added: “When we came to do it, I didn’t talk to anyone because it was a very serious moment and a serious time, and I thought I would try and recreate that.

“It was very still on set, and I got lost in the moment.”

Staunton had been filming scenes as Queen Elizabeth II for the Netflix show when the the monarch died last September, alongside actress Lesley Manville, who portrays Princess Margaret in the later series.

Recalling the experience, she said: “Lesley Manville and I were filming and were told there might be some sad news and were asked if we wanted to carry on.

“We carried on and finished the day. Weirdly in the schedule I had 10 days off which was the 10 days of mourning.

“I was inconsolable that night. Obviously, I would have been sad, but I think it was fuelled by living with her for so long.

“I think when I went back to work people found it hard looking at me.”

Graham Norton Show – London
Imelda Staunton, Jamie Dornan and Jack Lowden on the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)

Staunton followed in the footsteps of Claire Foy and Olivia Colman who played younger versions of Queen Elizabeth in the show.

Earlier this year, she was nominated for a Bafta, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for her portrayal.

Joining Staunton on The Graham Norton sofa was Northern Irish star Jamie Dornan, Scottish actor Jack Lowden, new Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa and American singer songwriter Gregory Porter.

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One on Friday December 15 at 10.40pm and the final episodes on The Crown are streaming on Netflix now.