Ashley Cain welcomes son two years after death of baby daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ashley Cain welcomes son two years after death of baby daughter

By Press Association
The former footballer said previously he felt ‘guilty’ about becoming a father again (Brian Lawless/PA)
The former footballer said previously he felt ‘guilty’ about becoming a father again (Brian Lawless/PA)

Reality star Ashley Cain has announced the birth of his son Aliyas Diamond and said he will protect him “with all of my heart, for the rest of my life”.

The 33-year-old former footballer previously said he felt “guilty” about becoming a father again after his baby daughter Azaylia died of leukaemia aged eight months in April 2021.

In an Instagram post, the TV star – known for Ex On The Beach and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins – revealed his son had been born at 4.32am on January 16, weighing 9lbs 3oz.

He wrote: “I will love you, appreciate you, guide you and protect you with all of my heart, for the rest of my life.

“And you will have the most beautiful guardian angel heaven holds watching over you and protecting you too.

“Welcome to the world my son.

“May your body be strong, your mind be wise, your heart be loving and your spirit be pure and truly powerful.”

He also explained the reasoning behind his son’s name and said: “What the letter ‘A’ holds is a family tradition, being the first letter of my father’s and all of my uncles’ first names.

“The name ‘Diamond’ is from my grandma and their mother. It’s our family name along with Cain, it’s our Vincentian roots, all the way from our small island and from our great people.”

The reality star shares his son with an unnamed woman who wants to stay out of the public eye.

Cain shared his late daughter, who was born in August 2020, with ex Safiyya Vorajee and when he announced her death in 2021 he said his heart was “shattered”.

“You gave my life purpose, my face a smile, filled my heart with love and my soul with pride,” he wrote in a post on Instagram.

Cain previously told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that he felt “guilty” after he learned he would be a parent again but said he “very quickly” took on “the responsibility of being a father”.

“I realise that every child is a blessing and I’ve got myself in the right mind frame,” he added.

In 2022, Cain embarked on five planned charity marathon runs in aid of a foundation in honour of his late daughter.

In August 2023, on what would have been his daughter’s third birthday, he wrote a message to her on social media which said: “My broken heart, even though aching, is full of pride.”