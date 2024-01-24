Kylie Jenner and daughter, five, wear matching outfits at Paris fashion show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kylie Jenner and daughter, five, wear matching outfits at Paris fashion show

By Press Association
Kylie Jenner attended a Paris fashion show with her daughter. (Doug Peters/PA)
Kylie Jenner has brought her daughter Stormi Webster along to the Haute Couture Week in Paris.

The 26-year-old reality TV star and businesswoman shares Stormi, five, and son Aire Webster, one, with US rapper Travis Scott.

The mother and daughter arrived in matching black and feathered looks to attend the Valentino’s runway show. Stormi wore sunglasses and had a small black handbag.


In 2022, Jenner’s half-sister Kim Kardashian took North, her daughter with Kanye West, to a Haute Couture show in Paris.

Also in attendance on Wednesday was Oppenheimer star Florence Pugh and musician and actress Jennifer Lopez, who both opted for black looks, along with Jenner’s mother Kris Jenner.

Earlier in the day, Kylie Jenner wore a cream bodice with a sheer overlay gown as she sat beside actress Kelly Rutherford and Chicken Shop Date Youtuber Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Jenner, who is dating Wonka actor Timothee Chalamet and is also known for family docuseries The Kardashians, was on the front row at the Simone Rocha and Jean Paul Gaultier show with a dress that was paired with a metallic platform shoe.