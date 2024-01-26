The Traitors crowns winner in dramatic final episode

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

The Traitors crowns winner in dramatic final episode

By Press Association
The Traitors (Studio Lambert)
The Traitors (Studio Lambert)

Treacherous British army engineer Harry has won The Traitors and taken the whole £95,000 prize pot after he deceived his friend Mollie in the dramatic final episode of the hit show.

The 22-year-old traitor, from Slough, and disability model Mollie, from Bristol, were the last two contestants standing after the group banished faithful veterinary nurse Evie, traitor Andrew and faithful account manager Jaz in the final showdown.

Mollie swore and stormed out of the room after it was revealed she had been lied to by her close friend. She had previously told him she would never speak to him again if it was revealed he was a traitor.

The Traitors
Harry was victorious in the dramatic final (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC)

Harry’s triumph meant Mollie did not win any of the prize money.

In the final banishment vote, Mollie initially chose Harry but then rubbed his name off her chalkboard after she asked him: “It’s not you?” and he confirmed he was not a traitor.

She eventually voted for Jaz, who was a faithful, which led to his banishment.

After he won the show, Harry said: “My legs are shaking. I just won 95 grand.”

Referring to fellow finalist Mollie, he said: “She’s crying. Mollie is the reason I’m here. I need to gain her trust back, I don’t know if it’s possible but I’m going to try my hardest.

“My family know I’m a good guy and to everyone else, if you don’t think I’m a good guy, I promise I am.

“I feel like I can breathe cos I’m just Harry again.

The Traitors
Mollie was betrayed by her friend (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC)

“I underestimated this massively, I’ve had enough of being naughty and being bad cos this was next level.”

Celebrating with host Claudia Winkleman, he declared: “I’m the best traitor in the world,” before adding: “I hope Mollie didn’t hear that.”

The final episode of the nail-biting series saw the final five finalists add £20,000 to the prize pot after they were taken in a helicopter to their final mission in Portknockie.

The group set off on detours to find flags worth money in lobster pots and rock pools on their way to hoist the main sail on a pirate ship.

Their success meant the final prize pot stood at £95,150 before the final roundtable.

Traitors Andrew and Harry both turned on each other in the final episode, but it was Harry who prevailed after he convinced the group to oust his rival.

The show started with 22 contestants, who have been whittled down through murders and banishments.

Earlier in the episode, Harry revealed he would use the prize money to change the lives of his family.