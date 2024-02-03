Comedian Mo Gilligan compares talent of Masked Singer star to Beyonce

Comedian Mo Gilligan has compared the singing ability of a contestant on The Masked Singer to Beyonce, saying “that’s the best performance I’ve ever seen in my life”.

Air Fryer left the judges stunned during Saturday’s episode after performing a powerful rendition of Defying Gravity from the musical Wicked.

Judge Gilligan joked that he felt the character’s electrical appliance costume made him feel like he was watching “Curry’s The Musical”.

He added: “That’s the best performance I’ve ever seen in my life. I’ve seen Beyonce three times and she has nothing on Air Fryer.”

Gilligan guessed it could be singer Ella Henderson behind the mask, while fellow judge Davina McCall thought the performer – who she described as “jaw-droppingly, breathtakingly amazing” – was X Factor star Leona Lewis, which guest judge Sir Lenny Henry agreed with.

Rita Ora thought it could be a former song competition judge which led her to believe it might be Australian singer Dannii Minogue, while Jonathan Ross though it could be former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts.

Maypole kicked off the show by taking on judge Ora’s hit song Let You Love Me.

Ora thanked the famous face behind the mask for singing the track, before guessing it could be former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt.

Ross joked that it was the “best version” he had heard before offering up Zara Larsson as a suggestion.

McCall also thought it could be a Pussycat Doll but opted for Roberts instead, while Gilligan held to his previous guess of singer Katy B.

Sir Lenny Henry thought it might be US singer Janelle Monae.

Cricket later hyped up the judges and crowd with an energetic performance of Antenna by Fuse ODG.

After a number of film references, Sir Lenny took a punt at the famous face being actor Tom Hanks.

Gilligan thought the mention of the person making waves could be singer and producer Taio Cruz, while Ross interpreted the clue to mean that it could be musician Seal.

Ora held by her guess of British singer Lemar as she felt a clue referenced one of his albums, while McCall suggested it could be US singer and actor Gregory Porter.

Dippy Egg changed the tone to a more emotional one as they performed Moon River, as sung by Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 film Breakfast At Tiffany’s.

Ross said he never thought he would be “emotionally moved by a singing egg” before guessing it could be Primal Scream singer Bobby Gillespie.

Ora praised it as the “best vocals” she felt the character had done, before heading down the breakfast radio show route by thinking it was radio presenter Johnny Vaughan.

The Masked Singer continues on ITV.