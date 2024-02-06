RuPaul figurine in drag makes debut at Madame Tussauds London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

RuPaul figurine in drag makes debut at Madame Tussauds London

By Press Association
Michelle Visage unveils the RuPaul waxwork (Madame Tussauds London)
Michelle Visage unveils the RuPaul waxwork (Madame Tussauds London)

The figurine of RuPaul Charles in a custom-built dress will mark the first time a waxwork of the actor, singer and reality show judge has appeared at Madame Tussauds London in drag.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race presenter’s long-time collaborator, Zaldy Goco, an Emmy Award-winning designer for her work on the series, created the blue look.

It features R-shaped earrings and a reproduction of Anne Boleyn’s B-initialled pearl necklace.

Zaldy also put in a recreation of royal family order badges, which reference RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, singer Diana Ross and talk show host Oprah Winfrey – who are all regularly talked about on RuPaul’s competition show.

To make sure that everything was right with the outfit, Visage signed off the work at the Baker Street attraction.

Graham Norton Show – London
RuPaul who has been shown as a drag waxwork in London (Isabel Infantes/PA)

She said: “It’s gorgeous. The teeth, the lips, the nails. It’s like I’m at home and with Ru. Fans and guests will love this figure, the artists have made this so beautifully and I see Ru.

“Everything drag stands for – authenticity, being daring and not afraid to be who you truly are – is reflected in this gorgeous figure.

“I also love that I’ve made it on the dress. Zaldy, Ru’s long-time designer, who exclusively made this beautiful dress for Madame Tussauds London, has put me in the favours as one of the most important women in Ru’s life.

“What an honour. I’m so excited for the world to see how gorgeous this is.”

The figure will form part of the waxwork museum’s fashion runway experience, opening as London Fashion Week celebrates 40 years in February.

Waxworks of businesswoman and reality TV star Kendall Jenner, actress Cara Delevingne, fashion designer Victoria Beckham and singer Harry Styles will also be part of the exhibit.

RuPaul has four Madame Tussauds waxworks globally and this is the London attraction’s first drag figure in general, according to the museum.

Zaldy said: “Straight away, my thought process was that it should be in true style to how we produce RuPaul’s outfits for Drag Race.

“I wanted it to be an authentic representation of what Ru wears, to make it this glamorous statement, and make it big.

“Each piece I do with Ru is built for a moment, it’s permanent and resonates with the person.

“This bespoke creation for Madame Tussauds London, for Ru, and for the fashion zone, is full of all the emotions that you feel when working with Ru: fun, joy and happiness.”

Michelle Visage with the figure of RuPaul Charles (Madame Tussauds London)

Madame Tussauds London’s studio manager, Jo Kinsey says the figure “truly captures RuPaul’s style with a fun play on British royal themes”.

She added: “It feels fitting that the original queen of drag should arrive at the original Madame Tussauds here in London.

“RuPaul stands for being fearlessly fabulous and their culture-defining show, Drag Race, preaches an important message of authenticity, expression and unity to millions of people from all walks of life across the globe.”

The figure will be available for fans to see from February 9 at Madame Tussauds London.