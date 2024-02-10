80s pop idol and musical star go home in Masked Singer double elimination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
80s pop idol and musical star go home in Masked Singer double elimination

By Press Association
Mo Gilligan, one of The Masked Singer judges. (Ian West/PA)
A 1980s pop idol and a musical star have become the latest celebrities to go home from The Masked Singer.

The ITV1 series, which sees celebrities sing while wearing elaborate costumes before they are revealed, had its semi-final episode on Sunday.

US pop singer Tiffany Darwish, known as Tiffany, was unmasked as Eiffel Tower while Air Fryer was revealed as American musical theatre star Keala Settle.

“Thank you so much, it’s been so great, thank you all,” Tiffany said.

Instead of re-singing a track as contestants usually do before leaving, Tiffany performed her number one hit I Think We’re Alone Now after being asked by Jonathan Ross – who sits on the judging panel which tries to work out who the masked celebrities could be.

After performing her 1987 cover of the Tommy James and the Shondells song, the 52-year-old said: “The best thing is the surprise of no one knowing who I was, so you can just sing and relax.

“But then, the worst thing is, none of that happens. It’s very nerve-racking. I had a blast with all of it. It was quite magical.”

Tiffany also said she is “a huge fan of the show” and is thinking of lighting-up her own costumes when she returns home,

Settle told the judges they did not make “many close” guesses, even though one of the hints pointed to her Golden Globe win for the musical The Greatest Showman.

When she was unmasked, the 48-year-old actress and singer said she was “pleased and privileged to be able to do it” and there had been no physical difficulty with her square-shaped outfit.

Settle said: “You have this facade that you’re used to, you know, performing, being that person, and when this is off? That’s off, this is what they’re looking for.

“It was a massive learning experience and it was a game changer.”

She also appeared surprised that a previous guest judge, comedienne and Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders, did not guess her identity before the semi-final as they had starred together in a London musical adaption of Sister Act.

Comedian Mo Gilligan said Settle’s performance was “absolutely phenomenal” before adding: “Some of the songs you were singing, it was almost like this show could go on for, like, 10 years and we would never know.”

The latest guest panellist was ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly, who was revealed to be the singer Owl on a previous episode.

She joined the main panel – TV presenter Davina McCall, singer Rita Ora, Gilligan and Ross – for the pre-recorded show.

Next week, the grand final will reveal the stars behind the outfits of Piranha, Cricket and Bigfoot, and the panel will be joined by comedian Rob Brydon with a cameo by Doctor Who actor David Tennant.