Lucy Mecklenburgh reveals anxiety caused by endometriosis

Reality star Lucy Mecklenburgh has revealed that she gets anxiety around wearing summer clothes and swimwear due to endometriosis.

The former The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) star, 32, who also has adenomyosis, said she is tired of “trying to cover the bloating” that both gynaecological conditions cause.

“The joys of endometriosis and adenomyosis”, she said in an Instagram story.

Lucy Mecklenburgh said she is tired of ‘trying to cover the bloating’ caused by endometriosis and adenomyosis and asked for advice on her Instagram page (Ian West/PA)

“I’m actually fed up of trying to cover the bloating I get 80% of the time. This is actually mild bloating for me.

“I’ve tried every spanx, every supplement (even though I knew they prob wouldn’t work!) eating well and exercising does hugely help.

“But the anxiety of spring/summer approaching and wearing swimwear and summer clothes in general is really getting to me.

“I know there’s so many worse things but it’s so horrible having zero control of symptoms like bloating even with a healthy lifestyle.

“Advice very welcome.”

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue grows in places other than the womb, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes, according to the NHS website.

It can cause pain in the lower stomach or back, heavy periods, nausea, diarrhoea and difficulty getting pregnant.

There is currently no cure for endometriosis, although surgery and different forms of contraception and painkillers can be offered as treatment.

The health service says that adenomyosis is a condition where the lining of the womb starts growing into the muscle in the wall of the womb.

The symptoms are similar to endometriosis and it can affect anyone with a period but is most commonly diagnosed in women over 30.

Treatments include the hormonal coil or other forms of hormonal contraception and medicines such as tranexamic acid, which helps to stop excessive bleeding.

Mecklenburgh, who has been on other celebrity shows including the BBC’s Tumble and Channel 5’s Tour De Celeb, has two children with actor Ryan Thomas, who played Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street.