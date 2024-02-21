Tom Sandoval apologises for comparing affair scandal with George Floyd murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tom Sandoval apologises for comparing affair scandal with George Floyd murder

By Press Association
Tom Sandoval posted an apology for his comments on Instagram (Jeffrey Mayer/Alamy/PA)
Tom Sandoval posted an apology for his comments on Instagram (Jeffrey Mayer/Alamy/PA)

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval has apologised for comparing the firestorm over his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss to the murder of George Floyd.

The affair, commonly referred to as Scandoval, was a pop culture phenomenon when it was exposed last year.

In an interview with the New York Times Magazine, under the headline How Tom Sandoval became the most hated man in America, the reality star was asked why he thought it had captured the public imagination.

He replied: “I’m not a pop culture historian really, but I witnessed the OJ Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit of the same?”

The journalist he was speaking to, Irina Aleksander, attempted to provide context, noting: “He was trying to express the oddity of becoming the symbolic centre of a nationwide discussion and a major news story; what he communicated instead was something more honest, which is just how much the experience had made him lose perspective.”

However, his comments quickly went viral.

He has since apologised, writing on Instagram: “My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received.

“The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I’m incredibly sorry and embarrassed.”

The news that Sandoval had been cheating on his long-term partner Ariana Madix first broke in March 2023.

The pair were both stars of US reality show Vanderpump Rules, which follows the servers and bartenders of restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR (Sexy Unique Restaurant).

They first confirmed they were in a relationship in February 2014, during a Vanderpump Rules reunion.

It later emerged that their relationship overlapped with Sandoval’s relationship with cast member Kristen Doute.

Since their high-profile split, Madix has been cast in the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway.

She was cheered on by a number of her Vanderpump co-stars on her opening night.

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is currently airing on streaming service Hayu.