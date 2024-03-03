Lucy Watson gives birth to first child with James Dunmore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lucy Watson gives birth to first child with James Dunmore

By Press Association
James Dunmore and Lucy Watson (Ian West/PA)
James Dunmore and Lucy Watson (Ian West/PA)

Lucy Watson has given birth to her first child with husband and fellow former Made In Chelsea star James Dunmore.

The couple announced her pregnancy in September last year and had a son on Saturday.

On Instagram, she shared a short post showing a black and white image of her and Dunmore and their baby in hospital.

She wrote: “He’s here 2/3/24.”

Ex-Made In Chelsea stars such as Sam Thompson, Francesca Hull and Jamie Laing were quick to congratulate the couple.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Thompson shared heart emojis and wrote: “Come on!!!!”

Laing wrote: “Congrats guys.”

Watson previously dated Laing, who is now married to Sophie Habboo, while being on E4’s hit reality series.

Made In Chelsea also documented the relationship between Dunmore and Watson before they left the show in 2016.

The couple moved in together the next year, when Watson revealed on Instagram they had bought their first home as a pair.

She married her long-term partner in 2021.