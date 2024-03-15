‘Hateful comments directed’ at Celebrity Big Brother star Ekin-Su Culculoglu

Celebrity Big Brother contestant Ekin-Su Culculoglu has been hit by “hateful comments, trolling, name calling, and physical abuse threats”, a post to her social media account said.

The Love Island star, 29, is at risk of going home on Friday after she was put up for elimination alongside former X Factor judge Louis Walsh, reality TV star David Potts, ex-This Morning presenter Fern Britton and Dragons’ Den star Levi Roots.

During Thursday’s episode, Olivier-nominated theatre actress Marisha Wallace had a tense discussion with Culculoglu over the eviction process.

Marisha Wallace (Ian West/PA)

Wallace nominated Culculoglu to go home, saying she was concerned that the reality star will “win the public vote” in the future final.

She also accused her of playing “games before” following Culculoglu being on other reality shows including Love Island and the American version of The Traitors.

In a post to Culculoglu’s Instagram, a message on Friday read: “Last night was a really sad episode to watch. Ekin-Su has always cared and worn her heart on her sleeve, and last night we saw that.

“What made last night a thousands times harder though is seeing and listening to hateful comments, trolling, name calling, and physical abuse threats. Nobody deserves this behaviour and to read some of what we did last night.











“@bbuk is a reality entertainment show that is edited to entertain us as viewers. We see an hour of 24 hours each day, and the show is a social experiment that has been known to heighten emotions.

“We would like to thank those of you that have supported Ekin-Su. The love and kind words haven’t gone unnoticed!

“Please remember, in a world where you can be anything, be kind. Love always. Team Ekin-Su x.”

The series has been asked for comment.

In Friday’s episode of the show, Wallace will apologise to Culculoglu over the argument.

The scenes set to air will see her say: “I’m going to let it go. But please can I just tell you that I’m sorry though.”

“I’ve accepted it, it’s fine,” Culculoglu replies.

“I appreciate you being remorseful about it. And I just needed a bit of space. But I’m good now. We’re good now.”

We all need a hype girl like Fern ❤️ #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/5rfqXqg5ib — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 14, 2024

Wallace also says she “panicked” and “it hurt” seeing Culculoglu upset.

“Of course,” Culculoglu replies. “You’re my friend in here.”

Elsewhere, the reality star dares Irish talent manager Walsh to “twerk” during a game in the Big Brother house.

Coronation Street actor Colson Smith also asks Walsh to sing the chorus from Westlife song You Raise Me Up and the contestants created new podcasts.

Two of the nominated housemates will be evicted during a double elimination on the ITV show.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.