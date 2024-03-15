‘Hateful comments directed’ at Celebrity Big Brother star Ekin-Su Culculoglu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Hateful comments directed’ at Celebrity Big Brother star Ekin-Su Culculoglu

By Press Association
Ekin-Su Culculoglu. (Victoria Jones/PA)
Ekin-Su Culculoglu. (Victoria Jones/PA)

Celebrity Big Brother contestant Ekin-Su Culculoglu has been hit by “hateful comments, trolling, name calling, and physical abuse threats”, a post to her social media account said.

The Love Island star, 29, is at risk of going home on Friday after she was put up for elimination alongside former X Factor judge Louis Walsh, reality TV star David Potts, ex-This Morning presenter Fern Britton and Dragons’ Den star Levi Roots.

During Thursday’s episode, Olivier-nominated theatre actress Marisha Wallace had a tense discussion with Culculoglu over the eviction process.

WhatsOnStage Awards – London
Marisha Wallace (Ian West/PA)

Wallace nominated Culculoglu to go home, saying she was concerned that the reality star will “win the public vote” in the future final.

She also accused her of playing “games before” following Culculoglu being on other reality shows including Love Island and the American version of The Traitors.

In a post to Culculoglu’s Instagram, a message on Friday read: “Last night was a really sad episode to watch. Ekin-Su has always cared and worn her heart on her sleeve, and last night we saw that.

“What made last night a thousands times harder though is seeing and listening to hateful comments, trolling, name calling, and physical abuse threats. Nobody deserves this behaviour and to read some of what we did last night.




“@bbuk is a reality entertainment show that is edited to entertain us as viewers. We see an hour of 24 hours each day, and the show is a social experiment that has been known to heighten emotions.

“We would like to thank those of you that have supported Ekin-Su. The love and kind words haven’t gone unnoticed!

“Please remember, in a world where you can be anything, be kind. Love always. Team Ekin-Su x.”

The series has been asked for comment.

In Friday’s episode of the show, Wallace will apologise to Culculoglu over the argument.

The scenes set to air will see her say: “I’m going to let it go. But please can I just tell you that I’m sorry though.”

“I’ve accepted it, it’s fine,” Culculoglu replies.

“I appreciate you being remorseful about it. And I just needed a bit of space. But I’m good now. We’re good now.”

Wallace also says she “panicked” and “it hurt” seeing Culculoglu upset.

“Of course,” Culculoglu replies. “You’re my friend in here.”

Elsewhere, the reality star dares Irish talent manager Walsh to “twerk” during a game in the Big Brother house.

Coronation Street actor Colson Smith also asks Walsh to sing the chorus from Westlife song You Raise Me Up and the contestants created new podcasts.

Two of the nominated housemates will be evicted during a double elimination on the ITV show.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.