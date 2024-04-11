Adele Roberts: I used to be in a very dark place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adele Roberts: I used to be in a very dark place

By Press Association
Former Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts has said that she used to be in a “very dark place” and hopes a new book will help others deal with challenges in their lives.

The radio DJ, 45, is continuing to live with a stoma bag after being declared cancer-free in 2022 and she has previously revealed that her skin has been damaged by the chemotherapy.

Roberts recalled the moment in October 2021 when she was told about her condition on Thursday’s BBC Breakfast.

She said: “I thought I was (going to) die and I thought that it was my fault and they were my first two questions to the consultant.

Dancing on Ice 2024
“And I felt guilt as well, guilt that I’d have to tell my family members, you know, that I was ill.. and that was the worst thing really, not hearing I had cancer, but having to tell my mum, that broke my heart.

“But then that also gave me the fight to just do what you can and I knew that a lot of it was out of my control but what was in my control was staying strong spiritually and mentally.”

Roberts also said that she “went into panic mode” when she was first diagnosed but found “brave people talking about their lived experience with cancer” online.

She made the final of Dancing On Ice in March but lost out to soap star Ryan Thomas and her stint saw her dedicate one of her performances to her mother, who died on January 4 at the age of 61.

Roberts is releasing the book Personal Best: From Rock Bottom To The Top of The World, which explores her cancer fight, challenges, being on Channel 4’s Big Brother in 2002, and the support of her partner Kate Holderness.

The Audio and Radio Industry Awards
Adele Roberts and her partner Kate Holderness (Danny Lawson/PA)

She said that she “used to be in a very dark place” and has learned to do “self care”.

Roberts said: “I’m trying to like unfurl and take up space and be the change I needed to see when I was younger.”

She added: “I think that’s another reason why I’m so excited to have this book and have a stoma on the front.

“Because I think representation is so important and if you don’t see yourself when you’re younger, on TV and media, it makes you feel like there’s something wrong with (you).”

Roberts that there has “not been a date set yet” for her marrying Holderness, but would in the future.

She also said that she asked her to marry her at the outset of their relationship, around 20 years ago, when gay marriage was illegal and joked she would now “have to pay for a wedding” since the law changed.