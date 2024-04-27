ITV News presenter Rageh Omaar ‘recovering at home’ after hospital treatment

ITV News presenter Rageh Omaar is “recovering at home with his family” after being treated in hospital, a spokesperson for the broadcaster has said.

Omaar, the ITV News international affairs editor, was presenting the News At Ten programme on Friday when he appeared to struggle to read the news bulletins – sparking concern online.

The news presenter has thanked everyone for their “kindness and good wishes” – making particular note to the medical staff, his ITV News colleagues and concerned viewers.

News reporter Rageh Omaar (Ian West/PA)

An ITV News spokesperson said in a statement to the PA news agency: “We appreciate viewers of last night’s News at Ten were concerned about Rageh Omaar’s wellbeing.

“Following medical treatment at hospital, he is now recovering at home with his family.

“We are wishing Rageh a speedy recovery and look forward to him being back on screen when he feels ready.”

Omaar added in a statement: “I would like to thank everyone for their kindness and good wishes, especially all the medical staff, all my wonderful colleagues at ITV News, and our viewers who expressed concern.

“At the time, I was determined to finish presenting the programme. I am grateful for all the support I’ve been given.”