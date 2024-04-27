Shirley Ballas says biopsy tests for breast cancer scare have been ‘terrifying’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shirley Ballas says biopsy tests for breast cancer scare have been ‘terrifying’

By Press Association
Shirley Ballas (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Shirley Ballas (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Shirley Ballas has said undergoing biopsy tests to check for breast cancer has been “terrifying” as she urged others not to miss their health check-ups.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 63, announced earlier this week on her Instagram story that she was waiting on biopsy results after having a mammogram.

In an interview in The Sun on Sunday, the ballroom star opened up about the “emotional” experience and revealed she had another cancer scare while filming the Strictly Christmas special.

Discussing how she has been feeling, she told the newspaper: “I’m worried I’ve worked myself to death. It’s been terrifying, to have the needle go in your body to numb it before the biopsy.

“I feel very emotional. I’m not the same at work at the moment, so I’m teaching, but it’s constantly on my mind.”

She explained she underwent her mammogram in a mobile NHS unit in a Sainsbury’s car park and a few days later she was called to go into King’s College Hospital in south London.

Ballas said she was “shocked” as she had a breast check with a nurse a few weeks previously which had not shown anything but was told the mammogram scanners can “pick up small abnormalities”.

“The doctor said ‘I don’t want to alarm you but we found something and we’re not sure what it is. We need to do a 3D mammogram, which is a more advanced machine’”, she recalled.

“After that they still weren’t happy after finding lumpy tissue and asked me to come back and do a biopsy.”

TV Choice Awards- London
Shirley Ballas has talked about a health scare (Yui Mok/PA)

The ballroom star said that waiting for the results has made her a “nervous wreck”, admitting her biggest fear would be if she died before her 87-year-old mother.

Ballas also revealed she had a cancer scare when filming the Christmas special, saying: “I have had continuous issues and even had really strong, painful injections into the cervix on the day of the special.

“Fortunately that one came back clear. But I went straight from there to judge the Christmas show on pain medication.”

In 2019 she had her breast implants removed after being told by a healthcare professional during a mammogram that they may not always be able to check for cancer behind the implants.

The dancer has a family history of cancer, with her mother suffering from colon cancer in recent years.

In 2021, Ballas also underwent tests after fans spotted a lump under her arm during an online video, which turned out to be clear.

In her Instagram Story, Ballas said she had been motivated to get the tests as Strictly professional Amy Dowden has been encouraging it.

The dancer, 33, was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer last year after finding a lump in her breast the day before going to the Maldives on her honeymoon.

She later had a mastectomy before undergoing chemotherapy, which she has now finished.

Ballas said Dowden had been “absolutely lovely” to her since she shared her own health update.

The Strictly judge is now urging others to get their mammograms and smear tests, adding: “Check your body, check your breasts. It might save your life”