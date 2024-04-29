Yolande Trueman to tell Patrick about assault in EastEnders special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yolande Trueman to tell Patrick about assault in EastEnders special

By Press Association
EastEnders actors Angela Wynter and Rudolph Walker, playing Yolande and Patrick Trueman. (Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)
EastEnders actors Angela Wynter and Rudolph Walker, playing Yolande and Patrick Trueman. (Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)

Yolande and Patrick Trueman will take centre stage in an EastEnders special episode focusing on the aftermath of her sexual assault.

The couple, played by Angela Wynter and Rudolph Walker, have been under strain due to her struggling and Patrick’s concern for her wellbeing.

In early May, the BBC soap will focus on Yolande and Patrick as he discovers she was sexually assaulted by her close friend and confidant Pastor Gideon Clayton (Howard Saddler).

British Soap Awards 2018 – London
Rudolph Walker (Matt Crossick/PA)

The two-hander episode will see Yolande break her silence about the assault and Patrick process what has happened while providing support.

Previous episodes with two leads included Den and Angie Watts ending their marriage, the Sharongate affair storyline and the Slater family finding out that Kat and Zoe were mother and daughter.

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “When you have a story that deserves time and space to explore, and you have talent like Angela Wynter and Rudoph Walker, it felt only right to produce an EastEnders two-hander episode.

“This conversation is the most difficult that Yolande and Patrick will ever have, and an episode dedicated to them gives us a chance to tell this story truthfully and authentically.

“I’m in awe of the performances Angela and Rudolph have given and how they’ve handled such a challenging and sensitive subject matter.”

Doctor Who premiere – London
Angela Wynter (Ian West/PA)

The soap has been working on the storyline with End Violence Against Women Coalition and elder abuse charity Hourglass.

Andrea Simon, director of End Violence Against Women Coalition, previously said she hoped the storyline “helps dispel myths and stereotypes about what victims and survivors look like and how perpetrators behave, and ultimately increases understanding of sexual assault”.

She added: “Older women, black women and others who are marginalised are at the sharp end of this, with huge consequences for their access to justice and support. TV shows can play a huge role in shifting attitudes across society.”