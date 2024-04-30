Amy Dowden announces book offering ‘solace and inspiration’ after cancer battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amy Dowden announces book offering ‘solace and inspiration’ after cancer battle

By Press Association
Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden (Doug Peters/PA)
Amy Dowden has said she hopes to offer “solace and inspiration” with her new book Dancing In The Rain.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, 33, has battled against breast cancer and had a mastectomy and chemotherapy.

She first found a lump in her breast the day before going to the Maldives on her honeymoon with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones.

Dowden was subsequently diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

The dancer recently finished chemotherapy and tests show she has “no evidence of disease”, so she has said she is working hard to be fit enough for the upcoming series of Strictly.

Announcing the news of her book on Instagram, Dowden wrote: “I’m so excited to share this…

“My book Dancing in the Rain is coming this September. I had such a blast shooting the cover and I can’t wait to share my story with you.

“From my first dance lesson, I never wanted to be off the dance floor; when the music is on, nothing else matters, and it has been what has kept me going in the toughest of times. Despite facing the relentless challenges of undiagnosed Crohn’s disease and recent breast cancer, my love for dance has remained unwavering.

“In Dancing in the Rain, I share my deeply personal story, which I hope will offer solace and inspiration to anyone navigating life’s storms.

“I want to remind you that no matter the challenge, the human spirit can prevail, and that even in the darkest of times, there is always hope. Don’t get bitter, get better!”

She also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the photo shoot for the cover of the book in which she puts on her wig and poses for the camera.

Dowden said: “I cannot wait to share my dancing journey but also everything I’ve been through.”

Dancing In The Rain will be published on September 5.