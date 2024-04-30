Shirley Ballas thanks wellwishers after receiving ‘no cancer’ diagnosis

Shirley Ballas has thanked those who supported her following her receiving the all-clear for cancer.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 63, previously revealed that she had undergone biopsies after having a mammogram last week.

She thanked her Instagram followers on Tuesday for “well wishes”.

Ballas wrote: “I am feeling blessed to share that my results have come back all clear there is no cancer present

“Sharing the picture to my story last week very much triggered my emotions, but I feel it’s only right for me to share both the highs and the lows of life.

“If I was able to help just one lady, then sharing my picture was worth it.

“I got my recall while on holiday and I immediately cleared my diary to allow for the appointment. I urge all women to do the same.

“Please do not put your mammogram, smear test or in fact any appointment off. They really can change your life.

“Who knows what may have happened if I put mine off? Get booked, get checked, get your body MOT everyone.

“With immense gratitude to friends, family and fans who reached out. I appreciate you more than you know.”

The Wallasey-born “Queen of Latin” has a family history of cancer, with her mother suffering from colon cancer in recent years and two of her aunts and her great-grandfather having died of cancer, according to an interview in The Times in 2021.

She was told by a healthcare professional during a mammogram that they may not always be able to check for cancer behind a breast implant and in 2019 had her augmentation removed.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas (Yui Mok/PA)

Ballas also underwent tests in 2021 after fans spotted a lump under her arm during an online video, which turned out to be clear.

According to her Instagram Story, Ballas had been motivated to get the tests by Strictly dancer Amy Dowden, who was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer last year after finding a lump in her breast the day before going to the Maldives on her honeymoon.

She later had a mastectomy before undergoing chemotherapy, which she has now finished.