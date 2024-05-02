Peter Andre and wife Emily finally decide on name for newborn daughter

Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh have announced the name of their new baby girl – a month after she was born.

The singer confirmed his wife chose the name for their newest arrival, calling her Arabella Rose Andrea.

He wrote on Instagram: “I think you’ve chosen a beautiful name @dr_emily_official. Arabella Rose Andrea.

“I LOVE it. and I love her… and you of course.”

Andre and MacDonagh are already parents to seven-year-old son Theo, and daughter Amelia, 10, while Andre is also father to 18-year-old son Junior and daughter Princess, 16, with his ex-wife, Katie Price.

The couple’s third child was born on April 2 and they have spoken about struggling to decide on a name.

Announcing his daughter’s arrival last month, Andre wrote on Instagram: “Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn’t be happier.

“Only thing is… She has no name yet. Help!”

Weeks later he updated followers, writing: “The love I have for our baby is one thing. The love I have for Emily is another love altogether.

“What an incredible mum she is and what a truly beautiful gift she has given us. We all love bubba so much. And she STILL has no name.”

The couple announced their pregnancy news in October last year.