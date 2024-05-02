Peter Andre and wife Emily finally decide on name for newborn daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peter Andre and wife Emily finally decide on name for newborn daughter

By Press Association
Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh have announced the name of their new baby girl – a month after she was born (Ian West/PA)
Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh have announced the name of their new baby girl – a month after she was born.

The singer confirmed his wife chose the name for their newest arrival, calling her Arabella Rose Andrea.

He wrote on Instagram: “I think you’ve chosen a beautiful name @dr_emily_official. Arabella Rose Andrea.

“I LOVE it. and I love her… and you of course.”

 

Andre and MacDonagh are already parents to seven-year-old son Theo, and daughter Amelia, 10, while Andre is also father to 18-year-old son Junior and daughter Princess, 16, with his ex-wife, Katie Price.

The couple’s third child was born on April 2 and they have spoken about struggling to decide on a name.

Announcing his daughter’s arrival last month, Andre wrote on Instagram: “Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn’t be happier.

“Only thing is… She has no name yet. Help!”

Weeks later he updated followers, writing: “The love I have for our baby is one thing. The love I have for Emily is another love altogether.

“What an incredible mum she is and what a truly beautiful gift she has given us. We all love bubba so much. And she STILL has no name.”

The couple announced their pregnancy news in October last year.