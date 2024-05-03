Gavin And Stacey’s best moments: From Smithy’s Indian takeaway to Pam eating ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gavin And Stacey’s best moments: From Smithy’s Indian takeaway to Pam eating ham

By Press Association
James Corden as Neil ‘Smithy’ Smith, Joanna Page as Stacey Shipman, Mathew Horne as Gavin Shipman and Ruth Jones as Nessa Jenkins, in the 2019 Gavin & Stacey Christmas special. (Tom Jackson/BBC)
Across three series, Gavin And Stacey brought fans many brilliant moments and turned creators James Corden and Ruth Jones into huge stars.

The comedy followed the two titular characters Gavin and Stacey, played by Mathew Horne and Joanna Page, as they pursued a relationship across Essex and Wales.

It also brought laughs from Smithy, played by Corden, and Nessa, played by Jones, whose characters had an on-off relationship.

Here is round-up of some of the best moments from the series:

– Smithy’s Indian takeaway order

Perhaps one of the most well-known scenes from the sitcom is when Gavin’s father Mick, played by Larry Lamb, is writing down the order for an Indian takeaway and asks Smithy if he would like to add anything.

Smithy very quickly responds; chicken bhuna, lamb bhuna, prawn bhuna, mushroom rice, bag of chips, keema naan and nine poppadoms.

Bickering ensues, however, as Smithy becomes upset following Dawn’s suggestion to stick all of the food on the table for everyone to share.

“What is it about a group of people ordering an Indian or Chinese or something that is somehow unexpectable to eat your own food that you order yourself?” he says

He adds: “I can guarantee someone, probably Stacey, will have ordered the korma… and in my book a korma is pointless. It’s futile. I won’t touch it.

“But I can guarantee that Pete’s already eyeing up my bhunas.”

Smithy’s monologue about the politics of sharing an Indian ends with him saying he will order his own Indian takeaway and eat it in the car.

– Stacey has a spot

Alison Steadman, as Gavin’s gossip and drama prone mother Pam, and Lamb – as father Mick – had a series of misunderstandings when Stacey came down for breakfast in the morning.

Stacey arrives to the table wearing sunglasses for breakfast and at first Pam flies around accusations about her being hurt.

She tells Mick: “Can’t you see what’s going on? It is evidently, plainly obvious that our son has been beating that poor girl.”

TRIC Awards 2020 – London
Ruth Jones, Melanie Walters and Alison Steadman (Ian West/PA)

Pam later understands that she just has a spot on her face.

– Bryn and Jason’s fishing trip

What happened during Stacey’s Uncle Bryn and Jason’s fishing trip is a mystery to viewers still to this day.

The trip is mentioned in passing throughout the series, with Jason telling Bryn at one point: “I never told anybody. Beside it wasn’t a big deal. Lots of people do it and it’s not against the law.”

It was brought up again in the 2019 Christmas special in a tense scene where Bryn tries to tell everyone what happened before Gavin and Stacey’s children interrupt.

– ‘You’re eating ham Pam’ 

Upon meeting Stacey’s family for the first time and welcoming them to her house, Pam becomes flustered as Mick has not yet returned to their house with her shopping.

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special filming – Wales
James Corden during filming for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special (Andrew Matthews/PA)

She tells them that he has been called into the office as all of the computers have been shut down, but when Mick arrives he is seen carrying multiple bags of shopping and when Pam asks him how the office was he says there was a burst pipe.

Pam then explains why he has bags of shopping by saying she has just become a vegetarian.

“This food isn’t food – food,” she says.

“Oh God no, everyone’s catered for, catered for everyone well in advance, no it’s just that this morning before you arrived, I became a vegetarian.”

Later, Stacey finds Pam eating ham from a packet in the kitchen.

“You’re eating ham, Pam,” she exclaims.