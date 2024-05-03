Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith’s Inside No. 9 to come to the West End

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith’s Inside No. 9 to come to the West End

By Press Association
Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith are creators of Inside No 9 (Ian West/PA)
Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith are creators of Inside No 9 (Ian West/PA)

Hit television series Inside No. 9, created by Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, will be coming to London’s West End for its theatrical debut.

The thrilling comedy-drama series won best scripted comedy at the Bafta TV awards in 2021 and its ninth and final series will air on the BBC later this month.

The comedy writing duo, also known for starring in sitcom The League Of Gentlemen, will perform in the play, called Stage/Fright, which they are in the process of writing.

The show will be staged at the Wyndham’s Theatre from January 18 for a 12-week limited season and will feature comedic and dramatic moments with familiar characters and new material.

Pemberton and Shearsmith said: “We’ve been asked about doing a live show ever since the series first started on the BBC, probably because each episode is like a mini-play.

“There are small casts and single locations, and we were definitely inspired by our work in theatre when writing the stories for TV.

“We are currently writing the script even as it goes on sale, but we are certain there will be plenty of new material and surprises for fans and newcomers alike.

“There’ll be something old, something new, something butchered and something… boo!

“We want to use the different things a theatre show can offer in terms of comedy – a collective audience behaves very differently to a solitary one, the laughter builds and the shared enjoyment is infectious.

Inside No. 9
Series nine of Inside No 9 episode one – Boo To A Goose featuring Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith (BBC Studios/James Stack/PA)

“So there’ll definitely be some big comic moments, but also something a bit spooky and more dramatic. We have created IN9 Theatre Company with the intention that there could be more stage adaptations in the future.

“Inside No.9 viewers go into each episode not knowing what to expect and we want this to be the same for the theatre show, with the ability for each audience to experience the performance for the first time and go on that theatrical journey with us.

“On TV we have done everything from knockabout farce to psychological drama to full-on horror.

“We’ve chosen the subtitle Stage/Fright, which does suggest something theatrical and something unsettling.

Inside No 9
Inside No. 9 series nine episode three – Mulberry Close (BBC Studios/James Stack/PA)

“But to say any more would spoil the surprises and we would never do that. We want to deliver the perfect West End night at the theatre, we might even crack out a song if you’re lucky.”

Since its launch in 2014, the series has received widespread critical acclaim, with Pemberton winning the best male performance in a comedy TV Bafta in 2019.

Each episode of the dark anthology series features different settings and different characters, linked by the fact that each story features the number nine, whether that is a door number, dressing room or shoe size.

Tickets for the play will go on sale from 7pm on Wednesday May 8.

Further casting is to be announced.