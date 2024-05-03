Kevin Spacey denies illegal behaviour amid fresh claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Kevin Spacey denies illegal behaviour amid fresh claims

By Press Association
Kevin Spacey denies illegal behaviour amid new allegations (Yui Mok/PA)
Kevin Spacey denies illegal behaviour amid new allegations (Yui Mok/PA)

Kevin Spacey has denied new allegations of inappropriate behaviour from men who feature in a Channel 4 documentary released next week.

In a new interview with former GB News presenter Dan Wootton titled Kevin Spacey: Right Of Reply, the two-time Oscar winning actor said he will “no longer be speechless”.

Last year, Spacey was acquitted of a number of sexual offences alleged by four men between 2001 and 2013 after a trial in London, and he also won a US civil lawsuit in October 2022, after being accused of an unwanted sexual advance at a party in 1986.

The Channel 4 documentary titled Spacey Unmasked is said to feature testimony from men “regarding events they say took place between 1976 and 2013, and relate to what they describe as unwanted sexual behaviour” from Spacey, according to an email from Roast Beef Productions to Spacey which the actor revealed during the interview.

The two-part series is set to air on May 6 and May 7.

“I take full responsibility for my past behaviour and my actions, but I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologise to anyone who’s made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me,” 64-year-old Spacey told Wootton.

“I’ve never told someone that if they give me sexual favours, then I will help them out with their career, never.

“…I’ve clearly hooked up with some men who thought they might get ahead in their careers by having a relationship with me.

“But there was no conversation with me, it was all part of their plan, a plan that was always destined to fail, because I wasn’t in on the deal.”

During the interview, Spacey denied accusations of any illegal behaviour, and went on to reference progressing the careers of others through his charitable foundation.

“Were there times when I would flirt with some of the people who were involved in those programmes who were in their 20s? Yes,” he said.

“Did I ever hook up with another actor? Yes. Did I make a clumsy pass at someone who wasn’t interested as it turned out? Yes.

“But I was not employing them, I was not their boss, I was oftentimes just swimming in for an hour here or there as a well-known actor to lend support… to answer questions.

“That may not have been the best decision and it is not one that I would do today, but it happened.

“It wasn’t illegal, and nor has it ever been alleged to have been illegal.”

Kevin Spacey court case
Actor Kevin Spacey described his experience as a ‘life sentence’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Spacey said he has struggled to get back to work after being acquitted of all criminal charges, describing his experience as a “life sentence”.

Speaking about the US lawsuit, he said: “Even if it would’ve happened, it’s the type of occurrence that when I was in my 20’s, it would have been simply embarrassing – but not criminal.”

Getting emotional, he continued: “I can’t go through this again, allowing myself to be baselessly attacked without defending myself.”

On Thursday, the US star claimed he had “repeatedly requested” that Channel 4 give him more than seven days to respond to the allegations made about him in their documentary and said the broadcaster refused.

Spacey was one of the most recognised faces in Hollywood when allegations of sexual misconduct were made in 2017, leading streaming giant Netflix to cut ties with the actor.

A representative for Channel 4 has been contacted for comment.