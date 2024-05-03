Kevin Spacey denies illegal behaviour amid fresh claims

Kevin Spacey has denied new allegations of inappropriate behaviour from men who feature in a Channel 4 documentary released next week.

In a new interview with former GB News presenter Dan Wootton titled Kevin Spacey: Right Of Reply, the two-time Oscar winning actor said he will “no longer be speechless”.

Last year, Spacey was acquitted of a number of sexual offences alleged by four men between 2001 and 2013 after a trial in London, and he also won a US civil lawsuit in October 2022, after being accused of an unwanted sexual advance at a party in 1986.

Kevin Spacey finally gets his Right of Reply.“I’ve got nothing left to hide – you are my jury.”In a Dan Wootton Outspoken World Exclusive, as Channel 4 tries to cancel him again, the Oscar-winner gives his first interview in 7 years – and responds to EVERY allegation and more! pic.twitter.com/a1GmudgisM — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) May 3, 2024

The Channel 4 documentary titled Spacey Unmasked is said to feature testimony from men “regarding events they say took place between 1976 and 2013, and relate to what they describe as unwanted sexual behaviour” from Spacey, according to an email from Roast Beef Productions to Spacey which the actor revealed during the interview.

The two-part series is set to air on May 6 and May 7.

“I take full responsibility for my past behaviour and my actions, but I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologise to anyone who’s made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me,” 64-year-old Spacey told Wootton.

“I’ve never told someone that if they give me sexual favours, then I will help them out with their career, never.

“…I’ve clearly hooked up with some men who thought they might get ahead in their careers by having a relationship with me.

“But there was no conversation with me, it was all part of their plan, a plan that was always destined to fail, because I wasn’t in on the deal.”

Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters. Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that… — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) May 2, 2024

During the interview, Spacey denied accusations of any illegal behaviour, and went on to reference progressing the careers of others through his charitable foundation.

“Were there times when I would flirt with some of the people who were involved in those programmes who were in their 20s? Yes,” he said.

“Did I ever hook up with another actor? Yes. Did I make a clumsy pass at someone who wasn’t interested as it turned out? Yes.

“But I was not employing them, I was not their boss, I was oftentimes just swimming in for an hour here or there as a well-known actor to lend support… to answer questions.

“That may not have been the best decision and it is not one that I would do today, but it happened.

“It wasn’t illegal, and nor has it ever been alleged to have been illegal.”

Actor Kevin Spacey described his experience as a ‘life sentence’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Spacey said he has struggled to get back to work after being acquitted of all criminal charges, describing his experience as a “life sentence”.

Speaking about the US lawsuit, he said: “Even if it would’ve happened, it’s the type of occurrence that when I was in my 20’s, it would have been simply embarrassing – but not criminal.”

Getting emotional, he continued: “I can’t go through this again, allowing myself to be baselessly attacked without defending myself.”

On Thursday, the US star claimed he had “repeatedly requested” that Channel 4 give him more than seven days to respond to the allegations made about him in their documentary and said the broadcaster refused.

Spacey was one of the most recognised faces in Hollywood when allegations of sexual misconduct were made in 2017, leading streaming giant Netflix to cut ties with the actor.

A representative for Channel 4 has been contacted for comment.