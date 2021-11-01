Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wood strengthens leadership team with new appointment

By Kelly Wilson
November 1, 2021, 11:45 am
Lesley Birse appointed as Wood executive president of People & Organisation (P&O).

Energy services company Wood has announced the appointment of Lesley Birse as its executive president of people & organisation (P&O).

She replaces Sue MacDonald who will retire at the end of the year, after a career that has included more than a decade with Wood.

Ms Birse takes on the new role having previously worked as president of Wood’s global operations business unit and has more than 20 years of HR experience.

Wood said she had shaped HR strategies to drive growth, championed diversity and inclusion campaigns, and played a key role in leading cultural change and transformation programmes with a focus on delivery.

Building on core strengths

Robin Watson, Wood chief executive, said: “Whether it’s the energy transition, evolving societal expectations or the speed of digitalisation, the world around us is changing faster than ever before.

“At Wood, our people strategy is central to how we respond to these trends, so I’m delighted to welcome Lesley into this new role.

“Attracting, engaging, developing and retaining talent will power our future success and enable us to build on core strengths while we continue to broaden and innovate.”

Future focused & competitive

Ms Birse said: “It is our people who find innovative solutions for our clients, who are unlocking solutions to some of the world’s most critical challenges and, ultimately, who will differentiate us in a complex, competitive market.

“It’s a privilege to step into this new role and shape a people strategy that ensures we are future-focused, digitally enabled and competitive, while at the same time creating a great place to work where our people can achieve their full potential.”

Mr Watson also expressed his thanks to Ms MacDonald for her “outstanding contribution” during her time in the role.

He said: “Her commitment and compassion have been a vital catalyst in leading our teams through the transformations we’ve undergone in recent years, and in bringing our organisation, culture and people together to shape the community we are today.”

