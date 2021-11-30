Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

Foundation Scotland funding pot delivers £2.7million across the north & north-east

By Kelly Wilson
November 30, 2021, 6:00 am
L-R A representative from Achievement Bute & Gordon McKillop, CalMac corporate social responsibility M manager. Supplied by Foundation Scotland

Foundation Scotland has awarded £2.7million to charities, community groups and social enterprises across the north and north-east during the past financial year – making up 8% of total funds across the country.

The community foundation, celebrating its silver anniversary today, supports companies, individuals, families and community bodies, enabling them to set up or manage charitable funds – large or small.

In total it has distributed more than £130 million across Scotland thanks to donors who support the foundation’s work.

It specialises in supporting charitable initiatives within communities, and in a typical year, the funder supports an average of 2,000 charitable projects and services, from food banks to counselling services, to youth groups and education and training funds.

£694,000 of crisis funding delivered

During the past 18 months alone Foundation Scotland has awarded £694,000 in crisis support to 185 local community projects in the north and north-east.

Vicki Corbett, Foundation Scotland development manager, said: “It’s been the busiest time we’ve had in the last 18 months to two years.

“We’ve distributed more funds across Scotland than we ever have. It’s gone right from the top of the country down to the borders.

“The pandemic had a massive impact and it really made people start thinking about things differently, certainly for services.

“We’d love to keep broadening out the companies and people that we work with.”

Vicki Corbett, Foundation Scotland development manager

Caledonian MacBrayne onboard

More recently, Foundation Scotland launched the CalMac Community Fund on behalf of Caledonian MacBrayne and the PHP Community Impact Fund on behalf of Primary Health Properties.

Gordon McKillop, CalMac Ferries corporate social responsibility manager, said “We are pleased to be working with Foundation Scotland to deliver the CalMac Community Fund for the benefit of people living in our west coast network.

“The CalMac Community Fund is benefitting from Foundation Scotland’s experience and professional approach, which will, in turn, drive positive social outcomes for our communities.”

Bute Funding has received money from the CalMac Community Fund

From an initial group of three staff, the foundation now has over 30 managing around 100 different national and local funding programmes each year.

Giles Ruck, Foundation Scotland chief executive, said: “For 25 years, we’ve maintained the vision of supporting confident, thriving, resilient communities across Scotland.

“And for every community to thrive, it should be resourced to match its vision and powered by transformative funding. That’s where we come in.

“We make sure that all donated funds make a real difference to the people and communities requiring help.

“As we look ahead, we will continue to work hard to reach and connect with new donors keen to distribute funds effectively at a local level so that together we can continue to deliver extraordinary support.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]