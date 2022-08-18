Christopher Price resignation: Moray Labour demands Lib Dems pay by-election costs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Labour has called for the Lib Dems to foot the bill of a by-election sparked by Christopher Price’s shock resignation.

Council officials say the Buckie by-election is expected to cost around £20,000.

The travel clerk for the Ministry of Defence quit on Wednesday night.

He said he was struggling to balance his council duties with his full-time job.

Mr Price was the first Lib Dem to sit on Moray Council since before the multi-member ward system came into being in 2007.

He was one of only three candidates who stood in the ward, and as there were only three seats available they did not face a vote in the local government elections in May.

Calls for Lib Democrats to pay for by-election

Moray Labour Party’s secretary Dr Stuart MacLennan said the Lib Dems’ “irresponsible selection processes” will cost taxpayers and that they should pay the bill instead.

He added: “It’s perfectly legitimate and democratic to contest as many elections as possible to ensure that voters have a choice, but to put up candidates who are unwilling to do the job right from the outset is an insult to the electorate.

“The Lib Dems should pay for this, not local council taxpayers.”

Moray Liberal Democrats’ convener Neil Alexander hit back and accused Labour of playing party politics.

He said: “Labour’s accusations against our selection process are completely unfounded. This is a personal and professional matter, not party political.

“By-elections are much more frequent in local politics due to the structure councillors exist within, that goes well above party politics.

“Maybe Labour should reflect more on their own stances in supporting council and public service workers first before attacking others.”

Christopher Price’s response to costs

Mr Price said he understood people’s frustration with the by-election costing the local authority money.

However he believed in the long term, Buckie and Moray would benefit from a “fully committed” councillor which they deserved.

He said: “I totally understand people’s frustration with the cost to the council and obviously in different circumstances I would prefer money go to people in Moray.

“I have given some thought and by-election will cost money and produce a councillor that is commit to the role fully and the work I haven’t been able to carry out.

“I’m hoping it can benefit the people of Moray and Buckie and they deserve someone that can fully commit and give them the representation they deserve.”

Unprepared suggestions

Addressing suggestions that he was unprepared, he told the P&J: “Buckie hasn’t had a Liberal Democrat councillor and the opportunity was there.

“We thought we could do a good job and we were as shock as everyone else.

“We certainly had plenty of support and planning for it to happen.

“I was going in with the best intentions and giving the role my all.

“I had conversations with manager at my full time job and about time away from work meetings for committees and council meetings

“Unfortunately, the landscape changed with work and it became untenable in the end.

“The work load was fine at beginning but as time went on it snowballed.”

‘I haven’t ruled out a return’

He added: “I wouldn’t rule out returning as a councillor in the future, if the right opportunity arises.

“I have enjoyed it and I’m still a Liberal Democrat party member.”