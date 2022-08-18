Christopher Price resignation: Moray Labour demands Lib Dems pay by-election costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Christopher Price resignation: Moray Labour demands Lib Dems pay by-election costs

By Sean McAngus
August 18, 2022, 5:19 pm
Labour demands Lib Dems pay by-election costs after Chris Price's resignation.
Labour demands Lib Dems pay by-election costs after Chris Price's resignation.

Moray Labour has called for the Lib Dems to foot the bill of a by-election sparked by Christopher Price’s shock resignation.

Council officials say the Buckie by-election is expected to cost around £20,000.

The travel clerk for the Ministry of Defence quit on Wednesday night.

He said he was struggling to balance his council duties with his full-time job.

Mr Price was the first Lib Dem to sit on Moray Council since before the multi-member ward system came into being in 2007.

He was one of only three candidates who stood in the ward, and as there were only three seats available they did not face a vote in the local government elections in May.

Calls for Lib Democrats to pay for by-election

Moray Labour Party’s secretary Dr Stuart MacLennan said the Lib Dems’ “irresponsible selection processes” will cost taxpayers and that they should pay the bill instead.

He added: “It’s perfectly legitimate and democratic to contest as many elections as possible to ensure that voters have a choice, but to put up candidates who are unwilling to do the job right from the outset is an insult to the electorate.

“The Lib Dems should pay for this, not local council taxpayers.”

Liberal Democrat Neil Alexander hits back at accusations.

Moray Liberal Democrats’ convener Neil Alexander hit back and accused Labour of playing party politics.

He said: “Labour’s accusations against our selection process are completely unfounded. This is a personal and professional matter, not party political.

“By-elections are much more frequent in local politics due to the structure councillors exist within, that goes well above party politics.

“Maybe Labour should reflect more on their own stances in supporting council and public service workers first before attacking others.”

Christopher Price’s response to costs

Mr Price said he understood people’s frustration with the by-election costing the local authority money.

However he believed in the long term, Buckie and Moray would benefit from a “fully committed” councillor which they deserved.

Christopher Price, left, with Buckie councillors Neil McLennan and Sonya Warren. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

He said: “I totally understand people’s frustration with the cost to the council and obviously in different circumstances I would prefer money go to people in Moray.

“I have given some thought and by-election will cost money and produce a councillor that is commit to the role fully and the work I haven’t been able to carry out.

“I’m  hoping it can benefit the people of Moray and Buckie and they deserve someone that can fully commit and give them the representation they deserve.”

Unprepared suggestions

Addressing suggestions that he was unprepared, he told the P&J: “Buckie hasn’t had a Liberal Democrat councillor and the opportunity was there.

“We thought we could do a good job and we were as shock as everyone else.

“We certainly had plenty of support and planning for it to happen.

“I was going in with the best intentions and giving the role my all.

Moray Council
Moray Council.

“I had conversations with manager at my full time job and about time away from work meetings for committees and council meetings

“Unfortunately, the landscape changed with work and it became untenable in the end.

“The work load was fine at beginning but as time went on it snowballed.”

‘I haven’t ruled out a return’

He added: “I wouldn’t rule out returning as a councillor in the future, if the right opportunity arises.

“I have enjoyed it and I’m still a Liberal Democrat party member.”

Tags

Conversation

