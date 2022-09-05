Aberdeen’s green freeport can make a difference on a truly global scale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen’s green freeport can make a difference on a truly global scale

By Andrew Ritchie
September 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 5, 2022, 8:37 am
Only the North East Scotland Green Freeport can make a difference on a truly global scale.
The north-east of Scotland has a proud history of enterprise and trade with the rest of the world spanning over a thousand years.

By as early as the twelfth century, Port of Aberdeen had established itself as the north of Scotland’s major commercial centre and, in the many years since, the region has held that competitive edge in spite of major upheaval and the decline of core industries.

The north-east’s story is built on resilience, innovation, reinvention and seizing opportunities in the face of change.

We have risen to the challenge of regeneration many times before and, with the right support from government, we shall rise to it again.

North-east can be global leader in sustainable energy

The North East Scotland Green Freeport, encompassing Aberdeen city and Peterhead, will transform our region into a global leader in sustainable energy and innovation.

It will secure vital trade and turbocharge our transition to a greener future. It will usher in a new era of investment, with projected regional growth of £8.5 billion.

It will put people and fair work firmly at its heart, with the potential to create 32,000 high-quality and well paid jobs — a just transition in practice with life-changing opportunities for those who need them the most.

Port of Aberdeen

Each one of the five Scottish green freeport bids currently under consideration by the UK and Scottish governments could give their local community a boost.

But only Aberdeen can make a difference on a truly global scale.

If Scotland and the UK are to accelerate and expand their efforts in tackling climate change, they need a successful north-east green freeport. It can unlock that future.

If we are to repurpose our skills and supply chain, continuing our journey as global pioneers in offshore wind and hydrogen technology, then the north-east must lead the way.

Government must not let opportunity slip through hands

If we seek to harness the energy of our people to provide the security of a greener tomorrow for everyone across these islands, then it is our region alone that can call upon the talent required.

Scotland is one of the most strategically located maritime nations in the northern hemisphere, and Aberdeen and Peterhead are its prime gateways for the future of trade and to service a low-carbon industrial revolution.

The world is undergoing a momentous process of change already. The future holds huge potential and promise for our region to become the net zero capital of Europe.

Governments at Holyrood and Westminster have a golden opportunity in front of them. They must not risk letting it slip through their hands.

Back the North East Scotland Green Freeport and show the world that Scotland and the UK mean business.

Andrew Ritchie – Interim chairman of the board of the North East Scotland Green Freeport

